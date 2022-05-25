ajc logo
VOTE: What’s the most beloved local pizza institution?

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
These 6 Atlanta pizza parlors that have stood the test of time

It might have started in Italy, but pizza is now a universal dish. With myriad toppings, crusts and sauces available, it’s nearly impossible to find someone who doesn’t like a slice of pie.

Our Spring Dining Guide tackled the Ultimate Guide to Pizza in Atlanta. The city has upped its pizza game over the years, with new styles arriving. However, some beloved local pizza institutions have stood the test of time.

We want to know … which of these iconic Atlanta pizzerias is your favorite? You have until June 1 to take our poll.

Pizza in Atlanta

The Spring Dining Guide from The Atlanta Journal Constitution is devoted to the best pizza pies, pizza places and pizza makers in metro Atlanta.

