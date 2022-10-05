RECIPE: Make the Po’Boy Shop’s Muffuletta Salad

We love muffuletta sandwiches but they can be a bit overwhelming with all that bread. The Po’Boy Shop makes a salad that has all the flavors in salad form. We’d love to have the recipe. — Elizabeth Voss, Decatur
Mark Ferguson and David Schmidt, owners of the Po’Boy Shop, were happy to share this recipe they say is a tasty option when you’re looking for a carb-conscious alternative to a muffuletta sandwich. “Like so many, we first experienced the muffuletta sandwich at Central Grocery and Deli in New Orleans’ French Quarter. They serve their muffuletta cold and it’s big enough for two, in my opinion,” said Schmidt.
Since the pandemic, the restaurant has been unable to source traditional round muffuletta rolls, but they happily offer a muffuletta po’boy on Leidenheimer bread, which they think is best served warm although you can request it cold. They think the ratio of meat/cheese/bread is better with the po’boy option, and find many customers prefer it.
For the salad, they take the muffuletta filling of cured meats and cheeses and stack them into little cubes on top of a romaine-based salad. The ingredient that can’t be left out is olive salad, and the restaurant makes it 4 gallons at a time. They provided a home-sized recipe but noted that you can find olive salad at most grocery stores or order it online from New Orleans mainstays like Central Grocery or Boscoli Foods. They suggest serving this salad with your favorite vinaigrette.
- 2 (1-ounce) slices mortadella
- 2 (1-ounce) slices capicola
- 2 (1-ounce) slices provolone
- 2 (1-ounce) slices mozzarella
- 2 (1-ounce) slices ham
- 2 (1-ounce) slices salami
- 1 head romaine, cored and chopped
- 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half, or 1 1/2 cups diced tomato
- 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 cup croutons
- 1 cup Olive Salad (see recipe)
- Vinaigrette, to taste
- Stack the slices of meat and cheese in this order: mortadella, capicola, provolone, mozzarella, ham, salami. Press firmly. Cut the stack of slices into 3/4-inch-square cubes. Set aside. Repeat with remaining meat and cheese.
- On a serving plate, toss romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion and croutons. Top with meat and cheese cubes. Add Olive Salad and serve with vinaigrette on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, without vinaigrette: 632 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), 21 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 53 grams total fat (17 grams saturated), 79 milligrams cholesterol, 1,832 milligrams sodium.
The Po’Boy Shop’s Olive Salad
Look for giardiniera in the pickle section of the grocery store where you may also find Peppadew peppers, which are a little less common. When draining the green olives, reserve the brine for the recipe.
- 1 1/2 cups pitted green olives, drained
- 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, drained
- 1/2 cup giardiniera, drained
- 1/2 cup pepperoncini peppers, stems removed, drained
- 1/2 cup Peppadew peppers, drained, optional
- 1/4 cup green olive brine
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons capers with brine
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade, combine green olives, Kalamata olives, giardiniera, pepperoncini peppers, Peppadew peppers (if using), green olive brine, olive oil, capers with the brine, canola oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, celery seed, oregano, basil and pepper. Pulse until the mixture reaches your preferred texture. Leftover olive salad will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/4-cup serving: 145 calories (percent of calories from fat, 88), 1 gram protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 15 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 798 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... The Po’Boy Shop & Basement Bar, 1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur; 678-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com.
