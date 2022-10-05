RECIPE: Make the Po’Boy Shop’s Muffuletta Salad

Mark Ferguson and David Schmidt, owners of the Po’Boy Shop, were happy to share this recipe they say is a tasty option when you’re looking for a carb-conscious alternative to a muffuletta sandwich. “Like so many, we first experienced the muffuletta sandwich at Central Grocery and Deli in New Orleans’ French Quarter. They serve their muffuletta cold and it’s big enough for two, in my opinion,” said Schmidt.

Since the pandemic, the restaurant has been unable to source traditional round muffuletta rolls, but they happily offer a muffuletta po’boy on Leidenheimer bread, which they think is best served warm although you can request it cold. They think the ratio of meat/cheese/bread is better with the po’boy option, and find many customers prefer it.