RECIPE: Make The Po’Boy Shop’s Cajun Meat Pies

He says they initially made pie crusts from scratch. “However, when we made large batches it was a big task. We decided to try pre-made crusts, and they were excellent. We never went back! We didn’t feel like we lost any quality and certainly gained consistency. We make nearly everything at the shop from scratch, but this is one exception.”

The recipe makes 30 meat pies but don’t let that put you off. You can freeze them after they are shaped and then just pull out what you need. The recipe calls for these to be deep fried. We decided to try them deep fried and baked. After all, it’s pie crust, right? Both were delicious – just a bit different.