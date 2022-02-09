RECIPE: Make The Ginger Room’s Bakewell Tart

A few months ago, we had high tea at The Ginger Room in Alpharetta. I purchased several slices of the Bakewell Tart from their bakery to-go area. Would you please ask if they would share the recipe? This tart is exceptional. Thanks. — Evelyn Brown, Atlanta
The Ginger Room’s co-owners, Angela Avery and Karl Walbrook, offer an a la carte menu, as well as a high tea featuring many British dishes that hark back to Walbrook’s childhood in central London. Their high tea is as authentic as it can be here in the States, and Walbrook and Avery often serve it themselves, frequently sharing teatime etiquette tips.
The Bakewell Tart is often an addition to the tower of sandwiches, scones and sweets. As our reader notes, it’s also sold in slices and whole tarts to enjoy at home. About 15 graham crackers will make the 1 3/4 cups crumbs needed for this recipe.
- 18 tablespoons room temperature unsalted butter, divided
- 1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 2 1/4 cups powdered sugar, divided
- 2 cups strawberry jam
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 4 eggs
- 3/4 teaspoon almond extract
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 10-inch springform pan.
- Melt 6 tablespoons butter. In a medium bowl, combine melted butter with graham cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup powdered sugar. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.
- Place springform pan on a rimmed baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Place on a wire rack. While crust is still warm, evenly spread strawberry jam atop crust. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, almond flour and baking powder.
- In bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream remaining 12 tablespoons butter and remaining 2 cups powdered sugar on medium speed until the mixture is light colored, about 2 minutes. With mixer on low speed, add eggs 1 at a time, then add almond extract. Stop mixer and scrape down sides, then add flour mixture. Turn mixer to low speed and beat until smooth, about 30 seconds. Evenly pour batter atop jam.
- Return the springform pan to the baking sheet and bake 1 hour, until top is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely on a wire rack before serving. Tart can be stored, covered, at room temperature several days. Serves 12.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 649 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 9 grams protein, 85 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 31 grams total fat (12 grams saturated), 100 milligrams cholesterol, 198 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... The Ginger Room, 61 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-399-9964, the-gingerroom.com.
