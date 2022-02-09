RECIPE: Make The Ginger Room’s Bakewell Tart

The Ginger Room’s co-owners, Angela Avery and Karl Walbrook, offer an a la carte menu, as well as a high tea featuring many British dishes that hark back to Walbrook’s childhood in central London. Their high tea is as authentic as it can be here in the States, and Walbrook and Avery often serve it themselves, frequently sharing teatime etiquette tips.

The Bakewell Tart is often an addition to the tower of sandwiches, scones and sweets. As our reader notes, it’s also sold in slices and whole tarts to enjoy at home. About 15 graham crackers will make the 1 3/4 cups crumbs needed for this recipe.