RECIPE: Make the Ginger Room’s Coronation Chicken Salad

The origin story of coronation chicken credits the chefs of Le Cordon Bleu cookery school in London for creating this recipe as part of the banquet for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The combination of chicken, curry, spices and something sweet such as raisins, dried apricots or grapes has been tweaked over the years to suit different palates. This recipe is the version adapted by the Ginger Room co-owner Angela Avery.

Avery’s coronation chicken is the filling for one of several tea sandwiches which include smoked salmon, classic cucumber and smoked Gouda pimento.