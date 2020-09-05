A natural approach leads to a helpful creation

Q: I saw a short article on food products from Black-owned businesses and would like to know more about Ginger Yums and the owners. Can you help me?
A: Angela Avery and Karl Walbrook are the co-owners of Ginger Yums, an all-natural juice that starts with one of three ginger bases. It is pure, fresh and can be consumed cold or warm.
Avery was raised in a small town in Illinois. Born of Jamaican parents and raised in London, Walbrook’s youth was very formal.
“Karl and I met at the Mayor’s Ball an annual fundraiser for UNICEF. We struck up a lovely conversation and became friends. He was new to Atlanta and I was able to help him navigate our awesome city,” said Avery.
Eventually the friendship moved into dating.
Avery asked Walbrook to run to the store for ibuprofen. He declined, but returned with ginger and lemons, she said. Walbrook grew up with ginger in dishes and used for ailments.
“He created this delicious juice, made it like a tea. I drank it, laid down and when I woke up I felt like a million bucks,” she said.
“At first for me, ginger was very strong. I wanted to mix it with things like fresh pineapple,” Avery said. “So we just started experimenting with it.”
They offer a combination of 17 flavors derived from fruits, plants, herbs and hibiscus.
Many are leary of trying a ginger juice, said Walbrook. “Once they try it I hear, ‘Actually this is quite a surprise. I really wasn’t expecting this,’ " he said.
The mix masters love ideas from their customers and continue to craft creative flavors.
Ginger Yums will move into Avery’s dream home, Alpharetta’s Skelton-Teasley House, in October. Walbrook refers to their new home as “Alpharetta’s jewel in the crown.”
The “Ginger Room” will offer their juices, coffee and tea. Their vision to recreate Walbrook’s tea house experience is underway. They will also partner with local farmers and vendors.
“It’s a way of reaching back and celebrating each other,” said the co-owners.
For more information, visit gingeryums.com
bottom of story: New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com