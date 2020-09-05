A natural approach leads to a helpful creation

Avery asked Walbrook to run to the store for ibuprofen. He declined, but returned with ginger and lemons, she said. Walbrook grew up with ginger in dishes and used for ailments.

“He created this delicious juice, made it like a tea. I drank it, laid down and when I woke up I felt like a million bucks,” she said.

“At first for me, ginger was very strong. I wanted to mix it with things like fresh pineapple,” Avery said. “So we just started experimenting with it.”

They offer a combination of 17 flavors derived from fruits, plants, herbs and hibiscus.

Many are leary of trying a ginger juice, said Walbrook. “Once they try it I hear, ‘Actually this is quite a surprise. I really wasn’t expecting this,’ " he said.

The mix masters love ideas from their customers and continue to craft creative flavors.

Ginger Yums will move into Avery’s dream home, Alpharetta’s Skelton-Teasley House, in October. Walbrook refers to their new home as “Alpharetta’s jewel in the crown.”

The “Ginger Room” will offer their juices, coffee and tea. Their vision to recreate Walbrook’s tea house experience is underway. They will also partner with local farmers and vendors.

“It’s a way of reaching back and celebrating each other,” said the co-owners.

