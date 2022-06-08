RECIPE: Make Masterpiece’s Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Kindly please see if you can get recipe for the eggplant with garlic sauce from Masterpiece restaurant. Thank you. — Michael Gamburg, Atlanta
Chef Rui Liu is always generous with his recipes, and eggplant is featured in many Masterpiece dishes. We count at least five eggplant preparations on the vegetable portion of the menu at both the restaurant’s flagship Duluth location and its second location in Johns Creek.
You will find most of the ingredients at well-stocked grocery stores. For the black soy sauce, you may need to go to a store that carries Chinese groceries. We did have some trouble sourcing the eggplant, searching at four different grocery chains, but found plenty at the Buford Highway Farmers Market.
- 1 1/2 pounds Japanese or Philippine eggplant
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons diced onion
- 1 tablespoon cooking wine
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon chile-garlic sauce
- 3/4 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon black soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup sliced green onion, for garnish
- Trim and discard top and bottom of eggplant and cut lengthwise into quarters.
- In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches oil to 325 degrees. Fry eggplant quarters 2 minutes, until tender. Do not crowd Dutch oven. Drain eggplant on a paper towel-lined plate and continue cooking until all eggplant is fried. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix water and cornstarch.
- In a wok over high heat, add 1/4 teaspoon oil from the Dutch oven. When oil starts to sizzle, add cornstarch mixture. Cook until cornstarch mixture comes to a boil, then add garlic, onion, cooking wine, ginger, vinegar, chile-garlic sauce, sugar, soy sauce and salt and stir together. When mixture returns to boiling, add fried eggplant and stir to coat eggplant with sauce. Move mixture to a serving dish and sprinkle with green onions. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 122 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 2 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 9 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 140 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Masterpiece, 11625 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 770-864-9110, masterpiecejohnscreek.com.
