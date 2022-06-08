RECIPE: Make Masterpiece’s Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Chef Rui Liu is always generous with his recipes, and eggplant is featured in many Masterpiece dishes. We count at least five eggplant preparations on the vegetable portion of the menu at both the restaurant’s flagship Duluth location and its second location in Johns Creek.

You will find most of the ingredients at well-stocked grocery stores. For the black soy sauce, you may need to go to a store that carries Chinese groceries. We did have some trouble sourcing the eggplant, searching at four different grocery chains, but found plenty at the Buford Highway Farmers Market.