RECIPE: Make Masterpiece’s Beef with Sizzling Rice

Chef Rui Liu was happy to share the recipe for Masterpiece’s Beef with Sizzling Rice, one of the many beef offerings at both the restaurant’s flagship Duluth location and its second location in Johns Creek.

At the restaurant, this is a very spicy dish, made with 1/3 cup house-made dried red pepper powder. You could substitute dried red pepper flakes, but no matter what you use, start with a small quantity and add additional to taste.