RECIPE: Make Masterpiece’s Beef with Sizzling Rice

I would love to get the recipe for Beef with Sizzling Rice from Masterpiece to cook when back home visiting with my family. Thank you in advance. — Lisa Laughlin, Cumming
Chef Rui Liu was happy to share the recipe for Masterpiece’s Beef with Sizzling Rice, one of the many beef offerings at both the restaurant’s flagship Duluth location and its second location in Johns Creek.
At the restaurant, this is a very spicy dish, made with 1/3 cup house-made dried red pepper powder. You could substitute dried red pepper flakes, but no matter what you use, start with a small quantity and add additional to taste.
To make this, you’ll need instant sizzling rice, a type of rice cracker made from cooked sweet rice that’s been formed into small squares. You can find these online or at Asian markets.
- 1/2 pound 1/4-inch thick beef strip steak, cut into 1-by-2-inch strips
- 2 egg yolks
- Pinch baking soda
- Pinch salt
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- Vegetable oil for frying beef, plus 1 tablespoon
- 2 or 3 pieces instant sizzling rice, crumbled
- 1/2 cup 2-inch pieces cilantro leaves and stems
- 1/3 cup slivered green onions, white and green parts
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- A few teaspoons to 1/3 cup dried red pepper powder, to taste
- 1 teaspoon chile oil
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- Pinch Sichuan peppercorns
- Pinch cayenne powder
- In a medium bowl, toss beef strips with egg yolks, baking soda and salt until strips are evenly covered. In a small bowl, mix together water and cornstarch, then pour over beef and turn to coat evenly.
- In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches of oil to 350 degrees.
- Working in batches, individually add beef strips to hot oil so they do not stick together. Do not crowd oil. Cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove strips from oil and drain on paper towels. Repeat until all beef is cooked. Discard any remaining cornstarch mixture.
- In a medium bowl, combine sizzling rice, cilantro, green onions, garlic, red pepper powder, chile oil, cumin, sugar, sesame oil, white pepper, Sichuan peppercorns and cayenne.
- Place a wok over high heat. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, then add cooked beef strips and sizzling rice mixture. Stir-fry just until green onions begin to wilt. Serve immediately. Serves 3.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 457 calories (percent of calories from fat, 58), 22 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 30 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 165 milligrams cholesterol, 226 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Masterpiece, 11625 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 770-864-9110, masterpiecejohnscreek.com.
