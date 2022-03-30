RECIPE: Make El Super Pan’s Strawberry Ginger Daiquiri

Strawberries are my favorite fruit. I’d love to know how El Super Pan combines strawberries, ginger and lime to make their refreshing Strawberry Ginger Daiquiri. — Carla McMillan, Atlanta
Chef Hector Santiago told us, “This daiquiri is an updated take on the classic strawberry daiquiri. The little touch of ginger gives it our je ne sais quoi.”
We could not find Brooklyn-made Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur locally, but it is available online. Don Q Cristal should be available at your local package store. Simple syrup is also available at package stores, or you can make your own by warming 1 part granulated sugar with 1 part water in a saucepan or the microwave. When sugar is dissolved, cool syrup and refrigerate until ready to use.
You may be able to find strawberry puree at your grocery store, but Santiago suggests you make your own. In the jar of a blender, puree fresh hulled strawberries or thawed frozen strawberries, and add sugar to taste. You may also want to add a bit of lime juice to the puree if you want to match the flavors in the drink.
Garnishing the drink with a cocktail umbrella adds a fun touch of the tropics.
- 2 cups ice
- 4 ounces (1/2 cup) strawberry puree
- 2 ounces Don Q Cristal Rum
- 3/4 ounce Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur
- 3/4 ounce simple syrup
- 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
- Half slice of orange and lime, cherry for garnish
- In the jar of a blender, combine ice, strawberry puree, rum, ginger liqueur, simple syrup and lime juice. Blend until smooth and pour into a hurricane glass. Garnish with a skewer of an orange and lime slice, a cherry and a cocktail umbrella, if you like. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 281 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 1 gram protein, 27 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 16 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... El Super Pan, Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-600-2465; elsuperpan.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
