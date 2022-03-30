RECIPE: Make El Super Pan’s Strawberry Ginger Daiquiri

Chef Hector Santiago told us, “This daiquiri is an updated take on the classic strawberry daiquiri. The little touch of ginger gives it our je ne sais quoi.”

We could not find Brooklyn-made Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur locally, but it is available online. Don Q Cristal should be available at your local package store. Simple syrup is also available at package stores, or you can make your own by warming 1 part granulated sugar with 1 part water in a saucepan or the microwave. When sugar is dissolved, cool syrup and refrigerate until ready to use.