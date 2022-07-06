RECIPE: Make Cibo e Beve’s Chicken Marsala

We love the Chicken Marsala at Cibo e Beve in Sandy Springs with its moist chicken, mushrooms and luxurious sauce. Even my husband, who isn’t a fan of mushrooms, enjoyed these mushrooms when they soaked up the flavor of that delicious sauce. How do they make it? — Emily Smith, Vinings
Executive chef Linda Harrell of Cibo e Beve was happy to share this recipe and a tip for ensuring moist chicken. The restaurant serves only chicken from Springer Mountain Farms and it’s brined for at least six hours so it doesn’t dry out when cooked. Harrell says the other secret is the marsala they use. “If you can find it, use Florio sweet Marsala wine. It’s the best and I’ve been using it for years.”
After years of making its own demi-glace, the restaurant now purchases it to get a more consistent product. Your grocer may carry small containers of Better than Gourmet French Demi-Glace in the soup aisle.
You can find Florio sweet Marsala wine at Buckhead Tower Beer, Wine & Sprits and select Total Wine & More locations.
At both Cibo e Beve and its sister restaurant Toscano Ristorante Italiano at Atlantic Station, the chicken is plated over whipped potatoes and served with baby spinach sauteed with olive oil and garlic and seasoned with salt and pepper, then topped with the mushrooms and sauce.
- 8 cups water
- 1/2 cup salt
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, trimmed
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 pound oyster mushrooms, trimmed
- 2 shallots, cut into matchsticks
- 2 minced cloves garlic
- 2 cups sweet Marsala wine
- 1 cup demi-glace
- Italian parsley sprigs, for garnish
- Brine chicken: In a large bowl, combine water and salt and stir until salt dissolves. Pour brine into a food-safe plastic bag and add chicken. Close bag and refrigerate six to 18 hours.
- When ready to cook, heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch roasting pan.
- Remove chicken from brine and discard brine. Arrange chicken in prepared roasting pan and bake 20 minutes. Remove chicken from oven.
- In a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken and saute until brown on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Add mushrooms, shallots and garlic and saute until mushrooms render their liquid and vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add Marsala and continue cooking, scraping the bottom of the Dutch oven or skillet to release any browned bits. Simmer mixture 5 minutes, then add demi-glace and simmer 10 minutes. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving (chicken, mushrooms and sauce): 540 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 64 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 239 milligrams cholesterol, 719 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Cibo e Beve, 4969 Roswell Road, Atlanta; 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com.
