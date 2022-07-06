RECIPE: Make Cibo e Beve’s Chicken Marsala

Executive chef Linda Harrell of Cibo e Beve was happy to share this recipe and a tip for ensuring moist chicken. The restaurant serves only chicken from Springer Mountain Farms and it’s brined for at least six hours so it doesn’t dry out when cooked. Harrell says the other secret is the marsala they use. “If you can find it, use Florio sweet Marsala wine. It’s the best and I’ve been using it for years.”

After years of making its own demi-glace, the restaurant now purchases it to get a more consistent product. Your grocer may carry small containers of Better than Gourmet French Demi-Glace in the soup aisle.