RECIPE: Make Bully Boy’s Teriyaki Salmon

Recently, my husband and I had the pleasure of dining at Bully Boy on the Beltline. I ordered their teriyaki salmon. My mouth waters just thinking about it now. The salmon was prepared exactly how I ordered, and the teriyaki sauce was not too sweet and complemented the salmon perfectly. I’d love to know how to make it. — Sherry Paulsen, Atlanta
Chef Dung Nguyen was happy to share the recipe for this dish and his teriyaki sauce, which he suggests works just as well for red meat and vegetables as it does with the salmon. For example, the Bully Boy menu includes two dishes that also use the teriyaki sauce - the negamaki and yakitori. The recipe includes a quick way to brown the butter, which is used to saute the salmon.
In our photo, the salmon is garnished with fried shallots. Nguyen prepares these by thinly slicing some shallots and tossing them in all-purpose flour. The shallots are fried at 250 degrees until they are crisp, then drained and sprinkled with salt.
- 1/4 pound thin green beans, trimmed
- 1/2 baby bok choy, cut lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 (5- to 6-ounce) skinless salmon fillet
- Salt and pepper
- 6 tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce (see recipe)
- Black and white sesame seeds, for garnish
- Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. While water is boiling, prepare an ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice and covering with water. Set aside.
- Add green beans and bok choy to boiling water. Boil 5 minutes, then remove vegetables and put them in the ice bath until cool. Remove from ice bath and let drain. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Watch for light brown specks to form at the bottom of the skillet, about 5 minutes. Pour half the butter into a small bowl. Return pan with remaining butter to stove over medium heat.
- Season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper. Place salmon in pan and cook 3 minutes, then flip and cook other side 3 minutes, until medium, which is chef’s recommendation. Adjust cooking time according to your preference.
- Remove salmon to a plate and return reserved browned butter to skillet. Add beans and bok choy and saute 3 minutes. Transfer vegetables to serving plate and top with salmon. Pour Teriyaki Sauce over salmon and vegetables and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 645 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 33 grams protein, 66 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 29 grams total fat (16 grams saturated), 166 milligrams cholesterol, 2,218 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon water, divided
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped green onion
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped white onion
- 1/4 cup diced ginger
- 1 cup soy sauce
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup water, green onion, white onion and ginger. Bring to a boil over high heat and add soy sauce. When mixture returns to a boil, slowly stir in sugar. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.
- In a small bowl, stir cornstarch into remaining 1 tablespoon water, then add to sauce. Simmer 1 minute, until sauce thickens. Strain sauce into a heatproof container and let cool, then cover and refrigerate until needed. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 40 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 1 gram protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 350 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Bully Boy, 828 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta; 678-904-5607, bullyboyatl.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author