RECIPE: Make Bully Boy’s Teriyaki Salmon

Chef Dung Nguyen was happy to share the recipe for this dish and his teriyaki sauce, which he suggests works just as well for red meat and vegetables as it does with the salmon. For example, the Bully Boy menu includes two dishes that also use the teriyaki sauce - the negamaki and yakitori. The recipe includes a quick way to brown the butter, which is used to saute the salmon.

In our photo, the salmon is garnished with fried shallots. Nguyen prepares these by thinly slicing some shallots and tossing them in all-purpose flour. The shallots are fried at 250 degrees until they are crisp, then drained and sprinkled with salt.