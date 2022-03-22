ajc logo
X

This Bully Boy dish will make you rethink mushrooms as a meal

Grilled maitake is one of the small-plate menu’s shareable dishes at Bully Boy. Courtesy of Henri Hollis/Bully Boy

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
Grilled maitake is one of the small-plate menu’s shareable dishes at Bully Boy. Courtesy of Henri Hollis/Bully Boy

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
37 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Grilled maitake at Bully Boy

Maitake means “dancing mushroom” in Japanese, and I may have done a little dance in my seat when I took my first bite of Bully Boy’s grilled version. It’s one of the small-plate menu’s shareable dishes, but it easily makes a meal (that I didn’t want to share).

Maitake are hunky, dense mushrooms that grow at the base of hardwoods. White stalks fan out to ruffled, almost feathery caps, which is why they otherwise are known as hen-of-the-wood mushrooms. Their earthy, savory flavor comes packed with protein and vitamins.

At Bully Boy, the frilly mushrooms get meaty, intense flavor from precise grilling over binchotan charcoal, which burns cleanly, with a high, steady heat. The mushroom is cooked delicately, with a crispy, seared exterior and a tender core featuring a whisper of smoke. Just enough garlic aioli helps a generous flurry of grana padano cheese stick to the curly edges, with delightfully charred bits. When I try to explain umami in the future, I will think of this dish’s savory swirls of deliciousness.

Bully Boy. 828 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 678-904-5607, bullyboyatl.com.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kevin Gillespie to open Slabtown Public House in former Cold Beer space
1h ago
12 metro Atlanta Filipino restaurants and pop-ups to try
2h ago
From adobo to adobaos: Atlanta’s developing Filipino food scene
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top