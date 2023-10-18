BreakingNews
RECIPE: Make Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Thank you for getting us the recipe for Atomic Biscuit’s Blueberry Mojito. We have one more request. Will they share the recipe for the incredible intergalactic salad? It’s truly out of this world! — Heather Cowart, Woodstock

“I often tell people this is the world’s greatest salad — maybe in the universe!” wrote Atomic Biscuit owner and executive chef Jim Carruthers when he sent the recipe. “It’s just the right balance of sweet, savory and tart with the slightest hint of heat. The texture is also an important factor. When I create a menu item, I look for texture: soft, creamy, crunchy — something that hits all those profiles. This salad does all those!”

Carruthers’ description says it all. Every bite is a little bit different, with the components adding up to a salad that is more than the sum of its parts. Do not be tempted to skip the raisins, in particular. When the recipe was tested, everyone who tried the salad remarked on the little bit of sweetness added when a raisin popped up in a forkful. And Carruthers warns that it just won’t be the same if you serve the dressing on the side. “Tossing the salad in the dressing is critical to the overall taste.”

This recipe is for one serving and easy to scale up to whatever quantity is needed. In the photo, the salad plate is dusted with smoked paprika.

Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad

Sesame Lime Dressing

This recipe makes enough for about 10 servings of salad. We suggest making the full batch. Extra dressing makes a delicious marinade for grilled chicken or pork tenderloin, a great accompaniment for the salad if you’d like to add a protein. It will keep refrigerated for up to a month.

Ginger paste and garlic paste are available in the produce section of most grocery stores.

Toasted Ramen Noodles

These bits of toasted noodles serve as an alternative to croutons and could be added to any salad or as a garnish for soup. This recipe uses the entire contents of a standard package of instant ramen noodles and makes enough for six servings.

From the menu of ... Atomic Biscuit, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton. 678-391-9937, atomicbiscuit.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

