RECIPE: Make Atomic Biscuit’s Blueberry Mojito

If we could, we’d eat three meals a day at Atomic Biscuit in Canton, but they’re only open through the early afternoon! Love the food, love the atmosphere, love the cocktails. We wouldn’t attempt the cathead biscuits at home, but I think we could handle making a batch of those blueberry mojitos. They’re a perfect summer drink. — Heather Cowart, Woodstock

“For those who love a mojito but find it a bit too strong or sweet, this version will fit the bill,” wrote Atomic Biscuit owner Jim Caruthers when he shared the recipe. “The tartness of the blueberries mellows out the rum and sugar and gives the cocktail the proper balance.” Caruthers also noted that, while a classic mojito usually includes lime, there’s no lime juice in this one because it would make the cocktail too acidic.

Atomic Biscuit’s Blueberry Mojito

From the menu of ... Atomic Biscuit, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton; 678-391-9937, atomicbiscuit.com.

