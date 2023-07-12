BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on FBI oversight, Trump case, Hunter Biden

RECIPE: Make Atomic Biscuit’s Blueberry Mojito

Credit: Courtesy of Atomic Biscuit

Credit: Courtesy of Atomic Biscuit

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
17 minutes ago
X

If we could, we’d eat three meals a day at Atomic Biscuit in Canton, but they’re only open through the early afternoon! Love the food, love the atmosphere, love the cocktails. We wouldn’t attempt the cathead biscuits at home, but I think we could handle making a batch of those blueberry mojitos. They’re a perfect summer drink. — Heather Cowart, Woodstock

“For those who love a mojito but find it a bit too strong or sweet, this version will fit the bill,” wrote Atomic Biscuit owner Jim Caruthers when he shared the recipe. “The tartness of the blueberries mellows out the rum and sugar and gives the cocktail the proper balance.” Caruthers also noted that, while a classic mojito usually includes lime, there’s no lime juice in this one because it would make the cocktail too acidic.

Atomic Biscuit’s Blueberry Mojito

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Atomic Biscuit, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton; 678-391-9937, atomicbiscuit.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Mesha Mainor is latest party switcher to roil Georgia politics2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly crash near Mercer University campus
0m ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
4h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
11h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
11h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: Elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, almost sent to the curb
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

When life gets too complicated, reach for a boilermaker
48m ago
RECIPE: Spice up chicken thighs with ready-made tandoori paste
1h ago
Cookbook review: sipping like it’s 1990-something
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
9h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
22h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top