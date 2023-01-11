RECIPE: Make La Tavola’s Tagliolini with Mushroom Ragu

I love mushrooms and had to try the pasta with mushroom ragu when I saw it on the menu at La Tavola. It was so satisfying and hearty. I’d love to be able to make this for my dad, who recently became vegetarian. Is there any way I could get the recipe? — Amanda Bryant, Atlanta
La Tavola’s executive chef Kevin Grossman shared the recipe for what he says is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. “This dish has a cult following around town. It is a regional dish found in Umbria and Tuscany and is a mushroom lover’s dream. The savory and earthly ragu is sweetened with marsala, which pairs beautifully with the salty tang of sheep’s milk cheese and the umami flavor of the white truffle oil.”
Tagliolini is a ribbon pasta similar to tagliatelle but thinner. Cook your choice of pasta to al dente and when draining, save 1 cup cooking liquid for assembling the dish.
La Tavola’s Tagliolini with Mushroom Ragu
Mushroom Ragu
La Tavola uses Chablis for the white wine and Cantine Florio Marsala.
From the menu of ... La Tavola, 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com.
