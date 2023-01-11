BreakingNews
Georgia Aquarium RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton, blocks lanes
ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Make La Tavola’s Tagliolini with Mushroom Ragu

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
50 minutes ago

I love mushrooms and had to try the pasta with mushroom ragu when I saw it on the menu at La Tavola. It was so satisfying and hearty. I’d love to be able to make this for my dad, who recently became vegetarian. Is there any way I could get the recipe? — Amanda Bryant, Atlanta

La Tavola’s executive chef Kevin Grossman shared the recipe for what he says is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. “This dish has a cult following around town. It is a regional dish found in Umbria and Tuscany and is a mushroom lover’s dream. The savory and earthly ragu is sweetened with marsala, which pairs beautifully with the salty tang of sheep’s milk cheese and the umami flavor of the white truffle oil.”

Tagliolini is a ribbon pasta similar to tagliatelle but thinner. Cook your choice of pasta to al dente and when draining, save 1 cup cooking liquid for assembling the dish.

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

La Tavola’s Tagliolini with Mushroom Ragu

View Recipe

Mushroom Ragu

La Tavola uses Chablis for the white wine and Cantine Florio Marsala.

View Recipe

From the menu of ... La Tavola, 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreLearn how to make La Tavola Trattoria’s Panzanella
ExploreSeafood stew recipe from La Tavola is comforting, familiar
ExploreMake this Basil Limonada, a cocktail perfect for summer
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title17h ago

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment
18h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Georgia Aquarium RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton, blocks lanes
26m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
18h ago

Credit: TNS

More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising costs
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There are delicious nonalcoholic drinks out there for those who don’t indulge
1h ago
RECIPE: A muffin recipe you’ll want to make every day
1h ago
RECIPE: Cheesy French bread pizza in minutes
2h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
17h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
    RECIPECOLLECTION
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top