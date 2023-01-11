RECIPE: Make La Tavola’s Tagliolini with Mushroom Ragu

La Tavola’s executive chef Kevin Grossman shared the recipe for what he says is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. “This dish has a cult following around town. It is a regional dish found in Umbria and Tuscany and is a mushroom lover’s dream. The savory and earthly ragu is sweetened with marsala, which pairs beautifully with the salty tang of sheep’s milk cheese and the umami flavor of the white truffle oil.”

Tagliolini is a ribbon pasta similar to tagliatelle but thinner. Cook your choice of pasta to al dente and when draining, save 1 cup cooking liquid for assembling the dish.