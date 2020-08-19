Learn how to make La Tavola Trattoria’s Panzanella

Variations on this summer salad have been a feature of La Tavola’s Tomato Fest menu for many years. It’s a delicious showcase for local heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers. There may not be a Tomato Fest this year, but executive chef Brian Mol provided the recipe for the version that’s currently available. The croutons are made from Holeman & Finch’s “country square” bread.

La Tavola is now open for dine-in and patio dining Wednesdays through Sundays. Molto Wednesdays are $10 pasta nights, available for dine-in only.