Learn how to make La Tavola Trattoria’s Panzanella

Each summer I look forward to La Tavola’s Tomato Fest and the wonderful things the chef does with tomatoes at the peak of their flavor. There may be no Tomato Fest this year, but the memory of their Panzanella stays with me. Possible they’ll share the recipe? — Sarah Council, Atlanta
Variations on this summer salad have been a feature of La Tavola’s Tomato Fest menu for many years. It’s a delicious showcase for local heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers. There may not be a Tomato Fest this year, but executive chef Brian Mol provided the recipe for the version that’s currently available. The croutons are made from Holeman & Finch’s “country square” bread.
La Tavola is now open for dine-in and patio dining Wednesdays through Sundays. Molto Wednesdays are $10 pasta nights, available for dine-in only.
- 4 cups croutons
- 1 cup Tomato Caper Vinaigrette (see recipe)
- 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces or cherry tomatoes
- 1 large cucumber, seeded, cut in half lengthwise and sliced thin
- 1 Vidalia onion, cut in half and sliced into thin half moons
- 1/2 cup torn basil leaves
- 1/4 pound smoked ricotta, or other cheese
- Fleur de sel or other flaky sea salt
- In a large bowl, combine croutons and vinaigrette and toss them together so the croutons can absorb some of the vinaigrette and soften. Then add the tomatoes, cucumber, onion and basil. Arrange on four cold serving plates and garnish with cheese and sprinkle with a bit of salt. Serves: 4
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 400 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 9 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 14 milligrams cholesterol, 402 milligrams sodium.
- 1 medium tomato, cored and chopped (a little less than a half-pound)
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons capers, chopped
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 6 mint leaves, torn
- 6 basil leaves, torn
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt
- In the jar of a blender or bowl of a food processor, combine tomato, vinegar, capers, honey, mustard, garlic, mint and basil. Process until smooth. Slowly add oil and process until mixture emulsifies. Taste and adjust seasoning. Makes: 1 3/4 cups
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 41 calories (percent of calories from fat, 88), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 4 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 26 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... La Tavola Trattoria, 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.