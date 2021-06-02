RECIPE: For faster fried tofu, just add starch

There is a better way, and it only requires cornstarch. All you need to do is slice firm tofu into slabs (or cubes, or, really, whatever shape you prefer), pat it dry, and dredge it evenly in lightly salted starch. No pressing, no excessive drying. The cornstarch will absorb much of the excess liquid and create a very light breading that turns to a crisp outer shell in hot oil. The interior of the tofu becomes almost creamy, a delightful contrast to its exterior.

I like to serve fried tofu in a simple spicy sauce of prepared chili oil sauce, soy sauce and rice vinegar, but you can go wild here. Try it with a mix of harissa, olive oil and lemon juice; a piquant, herby Italian salsa verde; or even a flavorful barbecue sauce. One of the best parts about tofu is that, when properly prepared, it tastes good with everything.