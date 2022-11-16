RECIPE: Reach for cornmeal and buttermilk this holiday season

I find people tend to stay away from recipes that call for these ingredients because they don’t want to buy cornmeal or buttermilk for one recipe and then have it sit around and go bad. This causes folks to miss out on a whole world of flavor and texture.

This classic skillet cornbread recipe highlights the delicious flavors and textures of cornmeal and buttermilk. However, I hope this week’s column inspires you to use quality Southern-made stone-ground cornmeal (Lindley Mills is my preferred brand) and whole-fat tangy buttermilk (try Banner Butter or Mayfield Dairy) in other recipes this holiday season.