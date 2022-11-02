RECIPE: Homemade lavash crackers will leave no crumbs

Cookies, brownies and the like are all fun and good, but when it comes to holiday entertaining, it’s all about the meat and cheese platter, aka the grazing board.

You know the scene: Lots of small talk and catching up, maybe one too many holiday cocktails, and that beacon of goodness mounded perfectly with cheeses, charcuterie, olives, gherkins, mustards and dips. The vehicle to shovel it all into your hungry holiday mouth is the lavash cracker.