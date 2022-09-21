BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Basque cheesecake brings taste of Spain to your table

Basque Cheesecake (Sarah Dodge for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Basque Cheesecake (Sarah Dodge for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

BAKE BETTER
By Sarah Dodge, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

As a baker, it can be hard to not be an annoyingly reverent Francophile, but my travels to northern Spain this summer made me realize how singular and limiting putting French pastry on a pedestal can be. While croissants and baguettes are glorious, let us not forget the other corners of this world that make amazing and unique bread and pastry.

ExploreRECIPE: The fluffiest loaf of sandwich bread is within your reach

Located in the northern coast of Spain, the Basque region has a plethora of food influences that deserve all their own marks. The fresh fish and seafood caught and served daily from the Bay of Biscay are enough to make your head explode, but for me, it was the insanely fresh and creamy sheep, cow and goat milk dairy that really turned this Francophile into an Iberophile.

ExploreRECIPE: A little pastry cream goes a long way

After eating some delicious cheese in San Sebastian, I realized it’s that beautiful full fat, uncut with water or other processing methods, that makes all the difference. That fat makes this cheesecake such a decadent yet simple dessert to pull off. Just a hint of sugar, a pinch of vanilla and citrus, and a sprinkling of flour to bind it all together, and you have an amazing dessert that takes about 15 minutes to put together.

Serve this beautiful rustic cake with macerated peaches, stewed apples or maybe even some warm caramel as the weather starts to turn, and you, too, might start researching your next trip to northern Spain.

ExploreRECIPE: The little black dress of pastry

Basque Cheesecake

If you want to try something outside of the typical Philadelphia Cream Cheese, head to the newly opened Capella Cheese in Atlanta’s Armour Yards and ask for Catalonian Bauma Madurat. For this recipe, we recommend using 8 ounces Bauma Madurat and 8 ounces of your preferred full-fat American cream cheese.

Basque Cheesecake
  • 1 cup heavy cream at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound full-fat cream cheese at room temperature (see headnote)
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 3 eggs at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • Heat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a springform pan by lining with parchment and buttering or spraying the parchment. Parchment should hang over the edge to ensure that the cheesecake does not stick to the pan and to give the cheesecake its classic, rustic look.
  • In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk together heavy cream, vanilla extract, orange zest and salt. Set aside.
  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or using a hand mixer, combine cream cheese and sugar on medium speed until well incorporated and there are no lumps, about 2 minutes. The mixture will start to look lighter in color and fluffier. Scrape down sides of the bowl every 30 seconds to ensure sugar is dispersed.
  • Add eggs, one at a time, in 15 second intervals. Beat another minute to aerate mixture to achieve desired soufflé texture.
  • With the mixer on low, slowly pour in the heavy cream mixture and mix another 30 seconds. Sift in flour and mix on low 30 seconds more.
  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 60 to 65 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the center is slightly jiggly but mostly set.
  • Let cool at least 1 hour before cutting. This cake is best served at room temperature or after refrigerating overnight. When ready to serve, dip a sharp knife in hot water to get cut the cleanest slices.
  • Cake will keep refrigerated in an airtight container up to 7 days. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 415 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 7 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 32 grams total fat (19 grams saturated), 161 milligrams cholesterol, 358 milligrams sodium.

Sarah Dodge is an Atlanta-based bread baker, pastry chef and baking instructor. She is the owner of Bread is Good, which offers bread subscriptions to the general public and wholesale baked goods to local markets and restaurants.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Sarah Dodge
Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders3h ago
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
3h ago
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
20h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
ajc.com

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 5
3h ago
The Latest
Sustainably made, quality table wines in a box now can be found in the U.S. Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Krista Slater

A case for boxed wine
20m ago
RECIPE: Transition into fall with veggie-packed warm pasta salad
54m ago
Cookbook review: La dolce vita through pasta
1h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top