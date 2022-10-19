RECIPE: Molasses cookies just like Grandma’s

Growing up, I would visit my Grammy Dodge in Texas around this time of year, and she would always have warm molasses cookies waiting with warm Grammy smiles and the biggest Grammy hugs. It’s one of the most salient cookie memories of my life. It’s why I love making them this time of year and enjoying them with a warm cup of tea or hot chocolate.

These cookies are spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove, allspice and molasses. Most stores carry the Grandma’s brand Original Molasses, which will work just fine, but if you ever find a roadside stand selling jars of molasses, buy them! Local molasses has so much more flavor than the commercial variety and tends to be a bit easier to work with.