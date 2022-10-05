RECIPE: Blondies are a must-bake dessert for fall

Although my recipe calls for three different kinds of chocolate, feel free to choose your own add-ins. Fold in some M&M’s, crush some pretzels, swirl in a little gooey caramel — blondies are a good canvas for getting creative.

A couple of side notes on this recipe. First, check your baking powder. As we move into the fall and holiday season, ‘tis the time of year to get baking again, and there is nothing worse than a recipe coming out flat due to old leavening ingredients. Both baking powder and baking soda have a shelf life of about four to six months once opened so I highly recommend just getting a fresh container of each. Second, some of my favorite tools in the kitchen are my baking sheets and reusable silicone nonstick mats used as liners. I utilize a quarter sheet pan (9 1/2-inch-by-13-inch) and mat for this recipe, and I think it makes all the difference for ease of baking and cleanup.