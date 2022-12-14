Recipe: Baking shortbread will get you in the holiday mood

A quick look into the history of the holiday cookie takes us back to the monks of the Middle Ages when they gained access to sugar and spices that we now associate with Christmastime: cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Although those monks were probably making something more like a crispy cracker or biscuit, the same tradition of baking something sweet that could last a couple days and is shared in the cold of the season prevails.

This year, I’m excited to start a new tradition with my 3-year-old niece making butter cookies and decorating them with all the icing and sprinkles she desires. I believe the true joy in holiday cookie baking is as much in the act and tradition of baking together as it is about the nostalgia of smells and flavors and, of course, sharing sweet bites with those we love.