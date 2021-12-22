RECIPE: Celebrate the season with a holiday ... shrub?

For a unique holiday mixer, jump to my pomegranate shrub recipe. Its ruby, sweet-tart goodness transforms prosecco into a signature cocktail. And since the shrub itself is nonalcoholic, you can also add it to carbonated water for a festive mocktail.

A shrub is composed of fresh fruit, sugar and vinegar, brought together in a loose 1:1:1 ratio. That’s it – that’s the whole recipe. But within those parameters exists a universe of possibilities. If separating the pomegranate arils (the juicy red bits) from the white kernels seems like too much work, use strawberries, pears or even cranberries. Cover the fruit in plain white sugar to draw out the juices and make the syrup. I wondered if I could skip the maceration process and substitute pomegranate juice instead, but the final result tasted flat. For the freshest flavor, use fresh fruit.