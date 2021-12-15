Rye whiskey offers spice and everything nice for the holidays

Explore 9 tools to upgrade your home bar

With increased production in places like Pittsburgh, the spirit was floated down the Monongahela River, to the Ohio, then the Mississippi, all the way to New Orleans. This style of whiskey became so popular that it eventually replaced French cognac as the spirit of choice in New Orleans, especially in that city’s official cocktail, the sazerac.

As for the flavor of rye whiskey, it helps to think in terms of bread making. Just as rye bread is hearty, with spicy characteristics when compared with lighter, sweeter cornbread, so rye whiskey offers lean, baking-spice notes, compared with full-bodied bourbon.

This drier style of whiskey is conducive to making cocktails with rich ingredients, such as sweet vermouth or maraschino liqueur. One of our favorite rye cocktails, especially during the holidays, is a red hook. It’s a Manhattan variation, with extra spice and bitterness from the Punt e Mes vermouth, and cherry and marzipan notes from Luxardo maraschino liqueur.

We keep High West Distillery double rye on the bar cart. It is as delicious in this cocktail as it is over ice, and is readily available.

Red Hook 2 ounces rye whiskey

½ ounce Punt e Mes vermouth

½ ounce Luxardo maraschino liqueur

brandied cherry, for garnish Add the whiskey, vermouth and liqueur to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a coupe or cocktail glass, and garnish with brandied cherry. Serves one.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and Lark Winespace in Athens.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.