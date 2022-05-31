ajc logo
X

Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta

211214 Atlanta, Ga: Drinks include Miller High Life, draught beer and Ercole Barbera del Monferrato (red wine). Food from left middle row: the Highland Sub, Classic Round pizza, The Spicy Meatball and Noni Style (two square pieces of pizza). Bottom row from left: The McDowell, and Cheese & Pepperoni (round pie slices), and the All-American sub. Middle of image is Chocolate-Vanilla-Swirl soft serve ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. First Look at Pielands, 1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30306. Photos for 122121Firstlook. All photos taken Tuesday December 14, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
211214 Atlanta, Ga: Drinks include Miller High Life, draught beer and Ercole Barbera del Monferrato (red wine). Food from left middle row: the Highland Sub, Classic Round pizza, The Spicy Meatball and Noni Style (two square pieces of pizza). Bottom row from left: The McDowell, and Cheese & Pepperoni (round pie slices), and the All-American sub. Middle of image is Chocolate-Vanilla-Swirl soft serve ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. First Look at Pielands, 1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30306. Photos for 122121Firstlook. All photos taken Tuesday December 14, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Food and Recipes
By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
Sometimes you don’t have the appetite, or the money, for a whole pizza

It might have started in Italy, but pizza is now a universal dish. With myriad toppings, crusts and sauces available, it’s nearly impossible to find someone who doesn’t like a slice of pie.

Our Spring Dining Guide tackled the Ultimate Guide to Pizza in Atlanta, with classic pizzas everyone should try, beloved pizza institutions and best places if you just want a slice and not a whole pie. But we have to know … where do you go when you’re craving just a slice of pie? Our poll ends June 5, so be sure to vote soon.

Pizza in Atlanta

The Spring Dining Guide from The Atlanta Journal Constitution is devoted to the best pizza pies, pizza places and pizza makers in metro Atlanta.

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks
The mainstreaming of gay businesses3h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
2h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
6h ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
18m ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
18m ago
Luxury staycations help Atlantans hit the reset button
4h ago
The Latest
Metro Atlanta sushi chef in search of the perfect bite
1h ago
Marietta resident earns place in White Castle Hall of Fame
4h ago
Belén de la Cruz puts plenty of passion into her empanadas
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top