Made in Georgia: Trio’s search for pure bliss turns into a food business

Frequent shoppers at Atlanta area farmers markets are likely to be introduced to Marietta-based Pure Bliss Organics through the company’s colorful booths, packed with organic granola, nut butter bars, snacks and nut mixtures.
Or, if you’re browsing the aisles of Whole Foods Market, Sprouts or Savi Provisions, or standing at the checkout counter of a coffee shop or juice bar, Pure Bliss products might be there as well, enticing you with a range of innovative flavors and the promise of a healthy snack that’s also delicious.
Jon Morgan, Antônio Da Costa Antônio and Flávia Krsna, the three founders of Pure Bliss Organics, bonded through their practice of Bhakti yoga, and built a business to share clean, healthy food that would promote peaceful, blissful living.
In 2005, they started Pure Bliss to develop products honoring universal principles of goodness, such as respect for all life, compassion and mindful, inspired actions. The idea was that their customers would help promote those principles, even unknowingly, by consuming Pure Bliss products.
“That’s the reason Pure Bliss has flourished,” Morgan said. “We feel it is divinely inspired.”
The founders used funds from selling their homes to bootstrap their business, growing it gradually. They began operations by purchasing a small granola company with nine wholesale accounts. “That got our foot in the door with Whole Foods,” Morgan said. “Then, we got our organic certification, added more granolas and nut mixes, and began making energy bars.”
Morgan cited the company’s gradual growth as one of the reasons for its longevity. “A lot of people have investors, go down the distribution path, and spend a lot of money hoping to make a big splash,” he said. “We are in control of our production, manage sales in-house, and have built our business, one store at a time. Now, we are in about 400 stores.”
Farmers markets are a small percentage of their business, he said, but, in Atlanta, the markets provide a great deal of visibility. The market program is managed by Pete Maxwell, who staffs booths at seven to nine markets each week.
In addition to using farmers markets as part of their marketing strategy, Morgan said, “we are taking advantage of our manufacturing abilities, and providing copacking (contract packaging) for other businesses. We’re working with three companies now, and should be up and running with five more by the end of this year.”
The Pure Bliss product line includes 10 varieties of granola, 10 different nut butter bars, five varieties of nuts and 11 flavors of snacks. There are three low-glycemic, date-sweetened blends of No Sugar Buzz granolas. Nut butter bars are made with almond, cashew, peanut and sunflower butters. Nuts come in mixes and single-nut packages, seasoned with various flavors, including maple, cinnamon and honey. And, the bite-size snacks include carob fig hazelnut and blueberry hemp.
The company still is looking to innovate, too. This summer, Pure Bliss Organics will launch a line of ayurvedic bars that incorporate healing herbs, such as moringa, to relieve stress and calm the mind.
“This aligns with our yoga practice, and is something we have wanted to do for a long time,” Morgan said.
