Stock Up: 3 local products to help get your year off to a healthful start

Gluten-free superfood granola

Ryanne Rothenberg has a long history of working in nutrition and food security. She has traveled the world, sharing the connection between informed food choices and an improved quality of life. Now settled in Atlanta, she founded Ry’s Table and, among other things, produces Supanola, a line of granola incorporating Thai and ayurvedic spices. There are six flavors, all made with local ingredients that are labeled clearly with the farm and producer. We particularly were taken with the beetroot-apple flavor, with its ingredients — including beets, hemp, flax and chia seeds, dates and acai powder — chosen for their cleansing properties. Rothenberg said her turmeric-ginger flavor is the most popular, full of anti-inflammatory ingredients, including turmeric she grows herself, bee pollen, ginger and the adaptogens ginseng, maca and pippali. At her farmers market booth, she also offers homemade coconut yogurt granola bowls, but don’t think of this just as granola to sprinkle on your yogurt or oatmeal. We’ve found ourselves enjoying it as a super snack, too.

$7 per 6-ounce bag, $12 per 12-ounce bag. Available at Floral Park Market, Chop Shop, Little’s Food Store, the Sunday morning Grant Park Farmers Market and at rystable.com. Use the code RENEW20 to save 20% off everything online.

Caption Sea Mosster is one of the nondairy milks available from Astronut. Courtesy of Astronut Credit: Handout Caption Sea Mosster is one of the nondairy milks available from Astronut. Courtesy of Astronut Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Sea Mosster nondairy milk

Pedro Narvaez and Daniel Flores started making a line of nut and seed plant “mylks” at the end of 2019, after researching ancient foods and natural medicine. That led them to create Astronut, focused on producing nondairy milks featuring ingredients we haven’t seen anywhere else. We tried and loved Sea Mosster, a mossy green drink made with wildcrafted sea moss and walnuts, spirulina, moringa and cinnamon, and sweetened with medjool dates. A bit of pink Himalayan salt adds a savory note. They produce four other flavors: Mylky Way Up is a cashew-based milk, with coffee and chicory root; Majik Hemp is hemp-based, with added blue spirulina and sea moss; Golden Walnut is a walnut-based nod to golden milk, with a blend of ginger, turmeric and black pepper; and Holy Cacao is a cashew-based milk, made with raw cacao powder. All are sweetened with dates and include cinnamon and pink Himalayan salt.

$10 per 16-ounce jar, $19 per 32-ounce jar. Available at Roots Pressed Juices in Buckhead, the Oakhurst and Grant Park farmers markets and at astronutco.com.

