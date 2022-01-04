Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Stock Up: 3 local products to help get your year off to a healthful start

Lemon coconut cake from Sincerely, by Paryani. Courtesy of Paryani Foods
caption arrowCaption
Lemon coconut cake from Sincerely, by Paryani. Courtesy of Paryani Foods

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Local food producers have some interesting ways for you to eat healthfully in the new year.

Lemon coconut cake

When health issues caused Sonia Paryani to rethink the way she was eating, she created sweet treats to satisfy her cravings, while supporting good intestinal health. What she baked was popular with family and friends, so she created Atlanta-based Sincerely, by Paryani, a line of sweets that are free of gluten, dairy, grain and refined sugar, and which now are offered at farmers markets and local retailers. We sampled the lemon coconut cake, which her husband Raj said is one of their most popular. Made with organic coconut flour and coconut oil, sweetened with honey, and flavored with organic lemon juice and pure lemon oil, it is moist and luscious, with the lemon and coconut flavors perfectly complementing each other. Cakes and breads also come in almond banana, chocolate coconut, almond pumpkin and vegan almond banana flavors, and Paryani makes cashew-ginger bites, almond cookies, almond banana muffins and chocolate pistachio rose bark.

$10 per 11-ounce cake or bread. Available at the Marietta, Grant Park and Avondale Estates farmers markets, Lucy’s Market, Oak Grove Market, Nuts ‘n Berries, Nature’s Pick Market, Front Porch Market and at paryanifoods.com.

ExploreMore made in Georgia food products
caption arrowCaption
Gluten-free superfood granola from Ry’s Table. Courtesy of Ry’s Table

Credit: Handout

Gluten-free superfood granola from Ry’s Table. Courtesy of Ry’s Table
caption arrowCaption
Gluten-free superfood granola from Ry’s Table. Courtesy of Ry’s Table

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Gluten-free superfood granola

Ryanne Rothenberg has a long history of working in nutrition and food security. She has traveled the world, sharing the connection between informed food choices and an improved quality of life. Now settled in Atlanta, she founded Ry’s Table and, among other things, produces Supanola, a line of granola incorporating Thai and ayurvedic spices. There are six flavors, all made with local ingredients that are labeled clearly with the farm and producer. We particularly were taken with the beetroot-apple flavor, with its ingredients — including beets, hemp, flax and chia seeds, dates and acai powder — chosen for their cleansing properties. Rothenberg said her turmeric-ginger flavor is the most popular, full of anti-inflammatory ingredients, including turmeric she grows herself, bee pollen, ginger and the adaptogens ginseng, maca and pippali. At her farmers market booth, she also offers homemade coconut yogurt granola bowls, but don’t think of this just as granola to sprinkle on your yogurt or oatmeal. We’ve found ourselves enjoying it as a super snack, too.

$7 per 6-ounce bag, $12 per 12-ounce bag. Available at Floral Park Market, Chop Shop, Little’s Food Store, the Sunday morning Grant Park Farmers Market and at rystable.com. Use the code RENEW20 to save 20% off everything online.

caption arrowCaption
Sea Mosster is one of the nondairy milks available from Astronut. Courtesy of Astronut

Credit: Handout

Sea Mosster is one of the nondairy milks available from Astronut. Courtesy of Astronut
caption arrowCaption
Sea Mosster is one of the nondairy milks available from Astronut. Courtesy of Astronut

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Sea Mosster nondairy milk

Pedro Narvaez and Daniel Flores started making a line of nut and seed plant “mylks” at the end of 2019, after researching ancient foods and natural medicine. That led them to create Astronut, focused on producing nondairy milks featuring ingredients we haven’t seen anywhere else. We tried and loved Sea Mosster, a mossy green drink made with wildcrafted sea moss and walnuts, spirulina, moringa and cinnamon, and sweetened with medjool dates. A bit of pink Himalayan salt adds a savory note. They produce four other flavors: Mylky Way Up is a cashew-based milk, with coffee and chicory root; Majik Hemp is hemp-based, with added blue spirulina and sea moss; Golden Walnut is a walnut-based nod to golden milk, with a blend of ginger, turmeric and black pepper; and Holy Cacao is a cashew-based milk, made with raw cacao powder. All are sweetened with dates and include cinnamon and pink Himalayan salt.

$10 per 16-ounce jar, $19 per 32-ounce jar. Available at Roots Pressed Juices in Buckhead, the Oakhurst and Grant Park farmers markets and at astronutco.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Plant-based chorizo comes to a Chipotle near you
17h ago
Woman’s longing for foods from homeland of Russia leads to a metro Atlanta business
Five of the best recipes from 2021 cookbooks
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top