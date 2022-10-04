Cookbook review: Plant-based dishes inspired by Buddhist traditions

Now a writer and photographer living in Portland, Oregon, Che shares the recipes inspired by those lessons on her blog, The Plant-Based Wok, and in the pages of her debut cookbook.

Chapters are presented by plant type and ingredient categories — leafy greens, root vegetables, tofu, gluten, noodles, and so on — with evocative essays throughout. The recipes I tried (Smashed Cucumber Salad, Stir-Fried Corn and Pine Nuts, Scallion Oil Noodles) would be appealing and accessible to any omnivore. For the more ambitious, there are detailed instructions for making Vegetarian Roast Goose with semi-dried tofu skin sheets, Poached Gluten Rolls for seasoning and threading onto skewers for grilling, and Steamed Bun Dough for stuffing with various vegetable combinations.

Her dad, who has since reduced his meat intake for health reasons, has come around. Nowadays, she writes, “he’s always asking when I’m coming home so he can eat the food I cook.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

