Cookbook review: Indian cooking for a healthy lifestyle

The rest of the week, they grudgingly ate their typical nightly suppers of Gujarati vegetarian fare. “Perhaps we had an aversion to vegetables in general or maybe we just wanted to eat like our American friends to fit in,” he writes.

Not until he went away to college in Chicago and began cooking for himself to avoid mundane dorm food did he come to appreciate the familiar foods he’d once pushed away. Later, he traveled to Mumbai to cook alongside his grandmother. His increasing awareness about industrial food practices on health and the environment motivated him to go full vegan and blog about his vegan creations. While in medical school, he went beyond the classroom to learn how a plant-based diet could help combat chronic illnesses.