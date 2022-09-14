BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin underway in London
ajc logo
X

Cookbook review: Indian cooking for a healthy lifestyle

"Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition" by Dr. Sheil Shukla" (The Experiment, $30)

Combined ShapeCaption
"Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition" by Dr. Sheil Shukla" (The Experiment, $30)

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS
By Susan Puckett / For the AJC
1 hour ago
‘Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition’ by Dr. Sheil Shukla (The Experiment, $30)

It’s not unusual for new converts to veganism to share their insights and experiments in plant-based eating via social media. Dr. Sheil Shuka’s culinary journey ranks among the more compelling ones.

Shuka is a Chicago-based internal medicine physician, artist, recipe developer and food photographer behind the popular Instagram account, @plantbasedartist. He was raised in a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where his parents settled after emigrating from Ahmedabad in the northwestern Indian state of Gujarat.

He opens his debut cookbook, “Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition” (The Experiment, $30), by confessing how, growing up, he and his brother looked forward to Tuesdays when their mom would give in to their pleas for chicken fingers, Mexican pizza and other non-Indian fare.

ExploreCookbook reviews

The rest of the week, they grudgingly ate their typical nightly suppers of Gujarati vegetarian fare. “Perhaps we had an aversion to vegetables in general or maybe we just wanted to eat like our American friends to fit in,” he writes.

Not until he went away to college in Chicago and began cooking for himself to avoid mundane dorm food did he come to appreciate the familiar foods he’d once pushed away. Later, he traveled to Mumbai to cook alongside his grandmother. His increasing awareness about industrial food practices on health and the environment motivated him to go full vegan and blog about his vegan creations. While in medical school, he went beyond the classroom to learn how a plant-based diet could help combat chronic illnesses.

ExploreMore than 25 vegan restaurants to try in metro Atlanta

Those lessons culminate in inventive, approachable dishes such as Creamy Masala Tomato Soup fortified with pureed cashews and brightened with fresh mint; verdant Sunflower Sag with Black-Eyed Peas; rice-based Corn, Butternut Squash and Mushroom Biryani; Chocolate Chai Mousse with Berries made with tofu; and lassi (the yogurt-based drink) flavored four ways.

Thus far, I’ve made Rasavala Baby Potatoes with Greens, a hearty stir-fry in an aromatic tomato-infused sauce; and Citrus, Fennel and White Bean Salad spiked with toasted and crushed whole spices. Both were speedy and full-flavored enough that meat and dairy never crossed my mind.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks
Braves' Ozzie Albies circles the bases after hitting a home run at Truist Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ozzie Albies has five hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win11h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
14h ago
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K
12h ago
MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. (AJC file photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

MARTA unveils details of Atlanta Streetcar extension to Beltline
22h ago
MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. (AJC file photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

MARTA unveils details of Atlanta Streetcar extension to Beltline
22h ago
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
4h ago
The Latest
Tomato-Braised Chicken Thighs. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

RECIPE: Get saucy with end-of-summer tomatoes
18m ago
RECIPE: Forget pumpkin spice - it’s apple cider season, y’all
31m ago
Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy honey
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
13h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top