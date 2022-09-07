Cookbook review: Pathways to cocktail perfection

“There is always more to creating a great drink than meets the eye,” writes James Beard award-winning bartender Toby Maloney, “and the best recipes manage to express a flavor or idea in a way that walks the razor’s edge between beautifully minimal subtlety and organized chaos.”

Maloney and the mixology team at his Chicago cocktail mecca, The Violet Hour, lay out their methods and thought processes of achieving that goal in exhaustive — and entertaining — detail in “The Bartender’s Manifesto: How to Think, Drink, and Create Cocktails Like a Pro” (Potter, 32.50).