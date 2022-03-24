Seven new drinks books for spring reading

“Exploring the World of Japanese Craft Sake: Rice, Water, Earth,” by Nancy Matsumoto and Michael Tremblay (Tuttle Publishing, $19.99)

Both sake novices and experts will enjoy this journey from paddy to glass. It’s part primer, with colorful tables, charts and graphs, and part history, laying out the intense contrast between the old, traditional ways and reinvention of the craft. Throughout the glossy pages, you’ll meet the farmers and brewers creating the alchemy of mold, yeast, rice and water that gives each bottle its distinct terroir. At the end of each chapter, there are suggested sake tasting flights.

"Booze & Vinyl 2" contains 140 recipes to pair with music, for the perfect listening party.

“Booze & Vinyl 2,” by Andre Darlington and Tenaya Darlington (Running Press, $26)

There are 70 albums included in this volume — mellow, jazz, blues, rock and beats — and 140 new recipes to explore. Turning the pages is like flipping through a friend’s record collection. Mix up a Brass in Pocket to match the aural candy of the Pretenders, or a Ventura Boulevardier, a slightly smokey Tom Petty version of the classic. The goal of this book, due April 19, is to expand your taste in both cocktails and music, and show how to set the scene for a listening party.

"Black Mixcellence" is filled with recipes, traditions and storytelling from notable mixologists.

“Black Mixcellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology,” by Tamika Hall with Colin Asare Appiah (Kingston Imperial, $29.99)

Notable Black mixologists share recipes in this book, which features beautiful photos. Chapters are divided by spirit type, and the traditions and storytelling of African American mixologists, old and new, are woven in. Atlantan Tiffanie Barriere’s tequila-based Arrival Thyme is a featured recipe. Due June 7, this book is available for pre-order.

Claridge's is the quintessential spot for a first-rate cocktail in London. Now, you can make one of its drinks at home, thanks to this new book.

“Claridge’s: The Cocktail Book,” by Denis Broci and Nathan McCarley-O’Neill (Octopus Books, $29.99)

Claridge’s is the quintessential London spot for a first-rate cocktail, and this book will tell you how to drink like Winston Churchill, Queen Victoria, Napoleon, Audrey Hepburn and other notables who sipped in the storied art deco hotel. The chapters are organized by drink type, and the recipe for Claridge’s most popular drink, the Flapper — with crème de cassis, strawberry puree and champagne — is included. It seems perfect for the season.

Sharon Flynn is considered one of the foremost experts on fermentation. Her new book guides you in a fun, conversational style.

“Wild Drinks: The New Old World of Small-Batch Brews, Ferments and Infusions,” by Sharon Flynn (Hardie Grant, $29.99)

Sharon Flynn is an entertaining coach for those entering the world of fermentation. You can explore more than 60 recipes for drinks, including cider, kombucha, fruit vinegars, kvass and doburoku (farmhouse sake), and find the basics on how to make your own. Along with tips and recipes, Flynn shares her knowledge of ancient traditions associated with fermented food and drink. She completes the pretty package with ideas on how to use the byproducts of fermentation to make crackers, kimchi pancakes and flavorful risottos. Due May 4, this book is available for pre-order.

"Dressed to Swill" pairs cocktails and style icons, with biographies and fun illustrations.

“Dressed to Swill,” by Jennifer Croll (Prestel, $14.95)

In fashion writer Jennifer Croll’s new book, 60 drink recipes are designed to match the mood, style and brands of notable style icons from the 20th century to now. The broad list runs from Coco Chanel to Andre Leon Talley. Each recipe is paired with biographies of models, fashion designers, influencers, stylists and photographers in the fashion sphere, along with whimsical illustrations by Argentine artist Daiana Ruiz. For example, a pearl necklace garnish and rosé ice cubes garnish singer Harry Styles’ cocktail, matching his bold, experimental style and lively flamboyance.

