Seven new drinks books for spring reading

A change of seasons calls for things that are new and fresh. From exploring the traditions and science behind the making of sake, to learning how to make a complex, alcohol-free cocktail, here are some drinks books that are good for new beginnings.
Credit: Rizzoli
“Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails,” by Derek Brown (Rizzoli, $39.95)
The green cover of spirits expert Derek Brown’s new book is indicative of his fresh take on alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks. Recipes for drinks such as the delicious vegetal sour Good Guy, made with celery juice, and the smokey Campfire Old-Fashioned, using Lapsang souchong tea, prove that these are not just stand-ins, but are complex and sophisticated cocktails that stand alone. You also can explore new flavors in essays from bartenders, spirits experts and distillers.
Credit: Angela Hansberger
“Exploring the World of Japanese Craft Sake: Rice, Water, Earth,” by Nancy Matsumoto and Michael Tremblay (Tuttle Publishing, $19.99)
Both sake novices and experts will enjoy this journey from paddy to glass. It’s part primer, with colorful tables, charts and graphs, and part history, laying out the intense contrast between the old, traditional ways and reinvention of the craft. Throughout the glossy pages, you’ll meet the farmers and brewers creating the alchemy of mold, yeast, rice and water that gives each bottle its distinct terroir. At the end of each chapter, there are suggested sake tasting flights.
Credit: Running Press
“Booze & Vinyl 2,” by Andre Darlington and Tenaya Darlington (Running Press, $26)
There are 70 albums included in this volume — mellow, jazz, blues, rock and beats — and 140 new recipes to explore. Turning the pages is like flipping through a friend’s record collection. Mix up a Brass in Pocket to match the aural candy of the Pretenders, or a Ventura Boulevardier, a slightly smokey Tom Petty version of the classic. The goal of this book, due April 19, is to expand your taste in both cocktails and music, and show how to set the scene for a listening party.
Credit: Kingston Imperial
“Black Mixcellence: A Comprehensive Guide to Black Mixology,” by Tamika Hall with Colin Asare Appiah (Kingston Imperial, $29.99)
Notable Black mixologists share recipes in this book, which features beautiful photos. Chapters are divided by spirit type, and the traditions and storytelling of African American mixologists, old and new, are woven in. Atlantan Tiffanie Barriere’s tequila-based Arrival Thyme is a featured recipe. Due June 7, this book is available for pre-order.
Credit: Mitchell Beazley/Octopus Books
“Claridge’s: The Cocktail Book,” by Denis Broci and Nathan McCarley-O’Neill (Octopus Books, $29.99)
Claridge’s is the quintessential London spot for a first-rate cocktail, and this book will tell you how to drink like Winston Churchill, Queen Victoria, Napoleon, Audrey Hepburn and other notables who sipped in the storied art deco hotel. The chapters are organized by drink type, and the recipe for Claridge’s most popular drink, the Flapper — with crème de cassis, strawberry puree and champagne — is included. It seems perfect for the season.
Credit: Hardie Grant
“Wild Drinks: The New Old World of Small-Batch Brews, Ferments and Infusions,” by Sharon Flynn (Hardie Grant, $29.99)
Sharon Flynn is an entertaining coach for those entering the world of fermentation. You can explore more than 60 recipes for drinks, including cider, kombucha, fruit vinegars, kvass and doburoku (farmhouse sake), and find the basics on how to make your own. Along with tips and recipes, Flynn shares her knowledge of ancient traditions associated with fermented food and drink. She completes the pretty package with ideas on how to use the byproducts of fermentation to make crackers, kimchi pancakes and flavorful risottos. Due May 4, this book is available for pre-order.
Credit: Prestel
“Dressed to Swill,” by Jennifer Croll (Prestel, $14.95)
In fashion writer Jennifer Croll’s new book, 60 drink recipes are designed to match the mood, style and brands of notable style icons from the 20th century to now. The broad list runs from Coco Chanel to Andre Leon Talley. Each recipe is paired with biographies of models, fashion designers, influencers, stylists and photographers in the fashion sphere, along with whimsical illustrations by Argentine artist Daiana Ruiz. For example, a pearl necklace garnish and rosé ice cubes garnish singer Harry Styles’ cocktail, matching his bold, experimental style and lively flamboyance.
