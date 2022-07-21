ajc logo
X

Summer reading for drink lovers

Covering subjects ranging from home brewing to the interconnectedness of spirits and medicine, here are seven books to read while you sip. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Covering subjects ranging from home brewing to the interconnectedness of spirits and medicine, here are seven books to read while you sip. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
44 minutes ago

While escaping the summer heat, why not learn a little about the chilled drink in your hand? Covering subjects ranging from home brewing to the interconnectedness of spirits and medicine, here are seven books to read while you sip.

Combined ShapeCaption
"Cocktails, A Still Life" is a stunning tome that uses paintings to illustrate its recipes. Courtesy of Running Press

Credit: Handout

"Cocktails, A Still Life" is a stunning tome that uses paintings to illustrate its recipes. Courtesy of Running Press

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
"Cocktails, A Still Life" is a stunning tome that uses paintings to illustrate its recipes. Courtesy of Running Press

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Cocktails, A Still Lifeby Christine Sismodot and James Waller (Running Press, $24, due Aug. 16)

A realist painter, a writer and a historian teamed up on this recipe book, which is fun to read and doubles as art. Illustrated with oil paintings by Todd M. Casey, this book’s 60 pages, filled with classic recipes and origin stories, show you what the drink should look like if you follow the steps.

Combined ShapeCaption
Zoe Burgess examines the flavor experience in "The Cocktail Cabinet." Courtesy of Mitchell Beazley

Credit: Handout

Zoe Burgess examines the flavor experience in "The Cocktail Cabinet." Courtesy of Mitchell Beazley

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Zoe Burgess examines the flavor experience in "The Cocktail Cabinet." Courtesy of Mitchell Beazley

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The Cocktail Cabinetby Zoe Burgess (Mitchell Beazley, $24.99, Sept. 6)

In this book, flavor expert Zoe Burgess sets out to show how cocktails deliver a flavor experience. The stunning collection of 80-plus recipes commences with basic tastes and principles of cocktail structure, including aromatic building blocks. Burgess breaks down ingredients, and their characteristics as the backbone for a cocktail, illuminating how other ingredients relate to them.

Combined ShapeCaption
"Doctors and Distillers" explores the interconnectedness of cocktails and cures, and includes recipes. Courtesy of Penguin Books

Credit: Handout

"Doctors and Distillers" explores the interconnectedness of cocktails and cures, and includes recipes. Courtesy of Penguin Books

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
"Doctors and Distillers" explores the interconnectedness of cocktails and cures, and includes recipes. Courtesy of Penguin Books

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Doctors and Distillersby Camper English (Penguin, $17.99)

You can tell from the six-page bibliography how deeply cocktail and spirits writer Camper English researched his new book, which touches on the interconnectedness of bartender and pharmacist, and how drinking to one’s health reverberates throughout history. English reveals the medicinal origins of many liquor brands, with drink recipes also provided. He makes it clear that this book is not a resource for elixirs to cure ailments, but, rather, shows how “healthy” cocktails often have been part of the zeitgeist. His advice: “If you need medicine, talk to your doctor. If you need a cocktail, see your local mixologist.”

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Bartender's Manifesto" is more than recipes; it's a manual for how to think and create like expert bartenders. Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

Credit: Hnadout

"The Bartender's Manifesto" is more than recipes; it's a manual for how to think and create like expert bartenders. Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

Credit: Hnadout

Combined ShapeCaption
"The Bartender's Manifesto" is more than recipes; it's a manual for how to think and create like expert bartenders. Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

Credit: Hnadout

Credit: Hnadout

The Bartender’s Manifestoby Toby Maloney and Emma Janzen (Clarkson Potter, $32.50)

Sure, there are excellent recipes and striking photography in “The Bartender’s Manifesto,” but the book by bartender Toby Maloney and journalist Emma Janzen is more about how to think and create like cocktail experts do. There are excellent instructions that help tick the boxes of balance, texture and aroma in a cocktail. This is for the drink maker who wants a more intentional cocktail, one that sparks curiosity, evokes comfort and echoes flavors. Those in the industry, especially, will love this book.

Combined ShapeCaption
With his new book, Sammy Hagar aims to make it easier to throw your own party, if he is not available. Courtesy of Skyhorse Publishing

Credit: Handout

With his new book, Sammy Hagar aims to make it easier to throw your own party, if he is not available. Courtesy of Skyhorse Publishing

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
With his new book, Sammy Hagar aims to make it easier to throw your own party, if he is not available. Courtesy of Skyhorse Publishing

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hitsby Sammy Hagar and James O. Fraioli (Skyhorse, $29.99)

You know him as the Red Rocker, who can’t drive 55, but Sammy Hagar also is quite accomplished behind the bar. With chapter titles such as “Splash of Aloha,” “Mas Tequila” and “Sinful Signatures,” Hagar aims to set the reader up for a successful party, providing tips, tricks and stories to entertain along the way. Many of the 85 recipes revolve around Hagar’s Beach Bar rum, as well as his tequila brand with Guy Fieri, who wrote the foreword. The drinks themselves are bright crowd pleasers, something the frontman of Van Halen knows a bit about. A riff on a Negroni, Little Red Devil, is his recommendation for a hot summer night.

Combined ShapeCaption
In "Wild Brews," fermentation expert Jaega Wise takes the reader on an exploration of home-brewing techniques, recipes and troubleshooting. Courtesy of Kyle Books

Credit: Handout

In "Wild Brews," fermentation expert Jaega Wise takes the reader on an exploration of home-brewing techniques, recipes and troubleshooting. Courtesy of Kyle Books

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
In "Wild Brews," fermentation expert Jaega Wise takes the reader on an exploration of home-brewing techniques, recipes and troubleshooting. Courtesy of Kyle Books

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Wild Brews” by Jaega Wise (Kyle Books, $24.99)

Both accessible and smart, “Wild Brews” was written by Jaega Wise, head brewer at Wild Card Brewery in the U.K., and a trusted expert on fermentation. The book illuminates wild fermentation techniques, using naturally occurring yeasts and bacteria — the way beer was made 200 years ago. Not just for homebrewers, the book covers a range of topics, from production methods to the botany of hops. Wise’s love of hops shines through in her conversational style, which reads like comparing notes with an extremely adept brewer friend. The former chemical engineer shares her recipes for such brews as a refreshing Berliner weiss, as well as guezes, and there also are sections on barrel aging, getting fruity with beer and troubleshooting your brew.

Combined ShapeCaption
In "Bourbon Is My Comfort Food," Heather Wibbels shows the breadth of flavors possible in bourbon cocktails. Courtesy of University Press of Kentucky

Credit: Handout

In "Bourbon Is My Comfort Food," Heather Wibbels shows the breadth of flavors possible in bourbon cocktails. Courtesy of University Press of Kentucky

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
In "Bourbon Is My Comfort Food," Heather Wibbels shows the breadth of flavors possible in bourbon cocktails. Courtesy of University Press of Kentucky

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Bourbon Is My Comfort Food” by Heather Wibbels (University Press of Kentucky, $28)

Heather Wibbels is a digital content creator and managing director of Bourbon Women, and her new book, “Bourbon Is My Comfort Food,” is a tribute to those who love America’s native spirit. Through more than 140 recipes and gorgeous photography, Wibbels’ book initiates the reader into the perfect bourbon cocktail, from bar basics to manipulating balance. Wibbels sees cocktails as the stepping stone to enjoying bourbon neat — and realizing what the fuss is all about. Her cocktail called You Want a Peach of Me? balances sweetness and tartness, and highlights summer’s finest stone fruit, along with high-proof bourbon.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’20m ago
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing
7h ago
Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
3m ago
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA
8h ago
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA
8h ago
Georgia Tech student: End partisanship by student associations
10h ago
The Latest
RECIPE: Make Sankranti’s Mango Chicken
RECIPE: Easy, cheesy white pizza
RECIPE: Cucumbers for breakfast: A love story
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
9h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top