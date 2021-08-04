Cookbook review: Discover a world of feel-good flavor

I reduced those tomatoes into an unconventional marinara infused with plenty of garlic, along with less predictable ingredients: fresh ginger and turmeric, cardamom and coriander, thin slices of barely-cooked squash, and a bright splash of lime juice. I spooned the thickened sauce over roasted halibut fillets, showered them with basil leaves, and paired them with mounds of Spinach Sauteed with Golden Raisins and Pine Nuts.

Those tantalizing flavors convinced me to delve deeper into this bright, original cuisine that made Gourdet a “Top Chef” finalist, James Beard Award nominee and, according to Men’s Health magazine, one of the fittest chefs in America.