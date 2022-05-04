Cookbook review: Big flavors, with a little buzz

Helping people create glass-raising memories that don’t include head-splitting hangovers is the mission of her debut book, “Drink Lightly: A Lighter Take on Serious Cocktails, with 100+ Recipes for Low-and No-Alcohol Drinks” (Potter, $26.99). Its colorful pages and prose are as light-hearted and luminous as the disco ball that spun inside her much-lauded New York City cocktail bar, Nitecap, until COVID-19 forced it to close.

David traveled the world’s concert halls and opera houses as a child with her parents, a Japanese-American concert pianist and an Israeli conductor, who entertained lavishly and often. She recalls how glamorous her mother looked holding a spritz of bubbly water and white wine as she prepped for her parties.