ajc logo
X

Add an early taste of fall to your cocktails with these products

High West Campfire is a blend of Scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys. Courtesy of High West Distillery

Combined ShapeCaption
High West Campfire is a blend of Scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys. Courtesy of High West Distillery

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Time to begin at least anticipating fall, and its cooler weather. Just like adding layers to clothing, you can add layers to cocktails. Here are three products infused with a little spice and smoke to help ready your drinks for fall.

High West Campfire

An uncommon blend of Scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys, High West Campfire originates in Utah, and lends notes of salted caramel, spruce needles, wood smoke, tobacco, leather and chai spice to a cocktail. I stir Campfire into a Manhattan or Old-Fashioned for that smoky, spicy kick. Campfire now is available nationwide as a seasonal release, with an added Protect the West Initiative: High West will donate $1 million over three years to organizations that help fight wildfires, protect outdoor winter playgrounds from climate change and conserve wildlife in the West.

$79.99, 750 milliliters. highwest.com/pages/protect-the-west

ExploreMore cocktail news
Combined ShapeCaption
Campfire Bitters have an underlying smokiness that captures the essence of sitting around a campfire beneath tall fir trees. Courtesy of High Camp Flasks

Credit: Handout

Campfire Bitters have an underlying smokiness that captures the essence of sitting around a campfire beneath tall fir trees. Courtesy of High Camp Flasks

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Campfire Bitters have an underlying smokiness that captures the essence of sitting around a campfire beneath tall fir trees. Courtesy of High Camp Flasks

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Campfire bitters

Like spices used to enhance food, bitters help align flavors and add complexity to cocktails. These bitters from High Camp Flasks have an underlying smokiness that captures the essence of sitting around a campfire beneath tall fir trees. Made in collaboration with small-batch crafters Owl & Whale, the bitters undergo a 60-day aging process. The final product is imbued with notes of forest floor, charred wood, peat, malty cinnamon and pepper.

$22. highcampflasks.com

ExploreBitters bring a cocktail to life
Combined ShapeCaption
Runamok maple cocktail syrup from Vermont is pecan-wood smoked. Courtesy Runamok

Credit: Handout

Runamok maple cocktail syrup from Vermont is pecan-wood smoked. Courtesy Runamok

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Runamok maple cocktail syrup from Vermont is pecan-wood smoked. Courtesy Runamok

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Runamok maple cocktail syrup

Cocktail syrups can add balance and a little sweetness to a drink, while allowing you to cut down on the number of ingredients. Family-owned Runamok, based in Vermont, has a cocktail syrup in its line of mixers and bitters that adds warmth, sophistication and fall flavor. The foundation of this product is premium, organic maple syrup, which the company began tapping in 2009. The barrel-aged syrup is pecan-wood smoked, and has orange essence, spices and cherry extract incorporated. Whiskey and maple syrup bring out the best in each other. Mix one part Runamok syrup with four parts whiskey for a leather and velvet cocktail. It’s like setting up camp while gazing at the night sky on a fall evening. Runamok is sold in metro Atlanta at Lucy’s Market and the Spicy Peach.

$17.95. runamokmaple.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case1h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
7h ago
Atlanta police on Thursday released two photos of Deshon Collins, charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl
4h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
9m ago
The Latest
These tailgate dishes might not look out of the ordinary, but they're healthier versions of game day favorites: (clockwise from top left) Makeover Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Seven-Layer Dip, BBQ Meatballs and Chocolate Swirl Brownies. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: For lower-fat tailgating, try this game plan
RECIPE: Make Atlas’ Glazed Caraway Carrots
Raise a glass to spirits made by ‘proud Dawgs’
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top