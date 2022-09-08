Add an early taste of fall to your cocktails with these products

Campfire bitters

Like spices used to enhance food, bitters help align flavors and add complexity to cocktails. These bitters from High Camp Flasks have an underlying smokiness that captures the essence of sitting around a campfire beneath tall fir trees. Made in collaboration with small-batch crafters Owl & Whale, the bitters undergo a 60-day aging process. The final product is imbued with notes of forest floor, charred wood, peat, malty cinnamon and pepper.

$22. highcampflasks.com

Runamok maple cocktail syrup

Cocktail syrups can add balance and a little sweetness to a drink, while allowing you to cut down on the number of ingredients. Family-owned Runamok, based in Vermont, has a cocktail syrup in its line of mixers and bitters that adds warmth, sophistication and fall flavor. The foundation of this product is premium, organic maple syrup, which the company began tapping in 2009. The barrel-aged syrup is pecan-wood smoked, and has orange essence, spices and cherry extract incorporated. Whiskey and maple syrup bring out the best in each other. Mix one part Runamok syrup with four parts whiskey for a leather and velvet cocktail. It’s like setting up camp while gazing at the night sky on a fall evening. Runamok is sold in metro Atlanta at Lucy’s Market and the Spicy Peach.

$17.95. runamokmaple.com

