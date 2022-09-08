Add an early taste of fall to your cocktails with these products

Time to begin at least anticipating fall, and its cooler weather. Just like adding layers to clothing, you can add layers to cocktails. Here are three products infused with a little spice and smoke to help ready your drinks for fall.
High West Campfire
An uncommon blend of Scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys, High West Campfire originates in Utah, and lends notes of salted caramel, spruce needles, wood smoke, tobacco, leather and chai spice to a cocktail. I stir Campfire into a Manhattan or Old-Fashioned for that smoky, spicy kick. Campfire now is available nationwide as a seasonal release, with an added Protect the West Initiative: High West will donate $1 million over three years to organizations that help fight wildfires, protect outdoor winter playgrounds from climate change and conserve wildlife in the West.
$79.99, 750 milliliters. highwest.com/pages/protect-the-west
Campfire bitters
Like spices used to enhance food, bitters help align flavors and add complexity to cocktails. These bitters from High Camp Flasks have an underlying smokiness that captures the essence of sitting around a campfire beneath tall fir trees. Made in collaboration with small-batch crafters Owl & Whale, the bitters undergo a 60-day aging process. The final product is imbued with notes of forest floor, charred wood, peat, malty cinnamon and pepper.
$22. highcampflasks.com
Runamok maple cocktail syrup
Cocktail syrups can add balance and a little sweetness to a drink, while allowing you to cut down on the number of ingredients. Family-owned Runamok, based in Vermont, has a cocktail syrup in its line of mixers and bitters that adds warmth, sophistication and fall flavor. The foundation of this product is premium, organic maple syrup, which the company began tapping in 2009. The barrel-aged syrup is pecan-wood smoked, and has orange essence, spices and cherry extract incorporated. Whiskey and maple syrup bring out the best in each other. Mix one part Runamok syrup with four parts whiskey for a leather and velvet cocktail. It’s like setting up camp while gazing at the night sky on a fall evening. Runamok is sold in metro Atlanta at Lucy’s Market and the Spicy Peach.
$17.95. runamokmaple.com
