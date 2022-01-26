Bitters bring a cocktail to life

Bitters make an appearance in another of our favorite cocktails, the Sazerac. In the 1830s, a New Orleans apothecary, Antoine Peychaud, happened to be compounding a liquid bitters potion on the same block as the Sazerac coffeehouse, where they sold more cognac than coffee. When they got together, the cognac helped the medicine go down, but its unique spice and bitter blend made the spirit taste great. Add a little sugar and lemon peel, and the official cocktail of New Orleans was created.

Bitters add complexity that elevate a cocktail. We think of bitters in cocktails almost like salt in cooking. You wouldn’t spend 45 minutes stirring the perfect risotto and not add salt. The same holds true with a classic cocktail, like the Manhattan. While it is a simple recipe of two parts rye whiskey and one part sweet vermouth, without the two dashes of Angostura bitters, the drink would be dull and flat.

Which bitters do you need for your home bar? While there has been a boom in the number of flavors in the market, including celery, cardamom and Oaxacan chocolate, we think there is a holy trinity of bitters.

Angostura, Peychaud’s and orange bitters, like Regan’s No. 6, can get you through a large repertoire of classic and modern cocktails. The tawny spice of Angostura will do the heavy lifting on Old-Fashioneds and Manhattans. You need Peychaud’s for Sazeracs, but, also, for sours, like the Pendennis Club. And, orange bitters are used in a wide array of cocktails, but are a must when we make martinis.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

