Have you tried the wine that once was the most popular in America?

Charleston Sercial. This driest style starts with aromas of dried citrus and tobacco. On the palate, it has a touch of maple, salinity and an acidic tanginess. It’s a nice way to start a meal or dinner party. Try it with smoked almonds or hard cheese.

Savannah Verdelho. This one has aromas of hazelnut and tastes of dried apricots. The dynamic acidity makes it a great partner for creamy cheeses.

Baltimore Rainwater. This is the lightest style, with a little less alcohol (18% compared with 19.5% in the other four expressions in the series). It is fairly crisp, with praline on the nose, and finishes with a touch of seawater and orange peel. It’s a good starter when served chilled, or mix it with tonic water and lemon peel in a tall glass of ice on a warm afternoon.

Boston Bual. We smell a hint leather and detect black walnut, caramel and subtle coffee on the tongue. We want this with a rich, funky cheese, like epoisses.

New York Malmsey. The sweetest Madeira of the bunch, this one still has lovely acidity for balance. We pick up the aroma of baking spices and taste molasses, milk chocolate and tart cherry. This would pair well with a spice cake, although it’s tasty enough to be dessert all by itself.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and Lark Winespace in Athens.

