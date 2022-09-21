A case for boxed wine

This is not to suggest that we can or should replace wine in glass bottles. Boxes do not make an ideal long-term storage vessel for aging wine; because the interior plastic bladder is permeable, the wine starts to fall apart after a couple of years.

Explore 5 canned wines to crack open

Yet, much like the concept of incorporating a meatless Monday into your week, occasionally replacing those weeknight bottles with a pour from a box could help make an impact. And, as trends tend to go, the more boxed wine you buy, the greater the chance of additional options becoming available in the future.

Sustainably made, quality table wines in a box from France, Italy and Spain can be found in the market. Here are three of our favorites:

From the Tank. Made from organically grown grapes from southern France and available in red, white and rosé, this is from natural wine importer Jenny Lefcourt. The red is a juicy, peppery blend of Rhone grapes that is perfect for burgers and brats at the tailgate.

La Nevera. Available in red, white and rosé, each is an outstanding value from Spain. We love the crisp white with seafood and porch hangs.

Fred. Currently only available as a red, this barbera from the Piedmont region of Italy is delicious when lightly chilled.

Explore Cocktail and beer news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.