Your summer riesling doesn’t have to be sweet

Grieco is renowned for his anarchistic approach to wine appreciation, and it seems to have worked for him; the annual Summer of Riesling still is going strong. It has evolved to include a cruise of the East River (sold out this year), and the celebration has been observed at wine locations from Atlanta to Australia.

Sommeliers love to recommend rieslings, yet they remain a hard sell, because many consumers incorrectly think that they all are sweet. Sweetness is not an inherent characteristic of this grape varietal. In fact, rieslings come in a full range of styles: from incredibly dry to sticky sweet, from still to sparkling, and from a star-bright light hay color to bright orange. The climate of the growing region and stylistic decisions of the winemaker are the main factors that determine how the wine will taste.