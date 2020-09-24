Festivals from Greece, Japan and Germany: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Date Night Dinner & Drive In Movie. 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. $25 per car. The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. eventbrite.com.

Pre-order a meal from an Avenue East Cobb restaurant offering curbside pickup or delivery to your vehicle and watch either “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Pretty Woman” or “When Harry Met Sally” from your car (determined by Facebook voting). Your vehicle will need to have a working FM radio to hear the movie.

Drive-In Cabaret. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. $30 per vehicle. Cobb Civic Center parking lot, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-8490. andersontheatre.org.

Enjoy a socially distanced outdoor theater performance featuring actors and musicians from Atlanta Lyric Theatre. Bring outdoor chairs and blankets as well as food and drink (no alcohol) if you’d like.

“Sonic the Hedgehog.” 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Free. Smith-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old Hwy. 41, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714. kennesaw-ga.gov.

Bring blankets and low-back chairs as you socially distance and watch “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

DeKalb

Fall Into the Market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-4019. spruillarts.org.

Get a head start on your holiday shopping by browsing through the work of 100 local artists.

Paint Your Pet. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. $55-$57 per person. Painting With a Twist, 4512-A Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. paintingwithatwist.com.

Start by emailing a high-res photo of your pet to Studio286@paintingwithatwist.com after you register, and on Sunday, you’ll be able to paint a sketch of your pet.

Atlanta Greek Festival Road Trip to Greece. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25-Sunday, Sept. 27. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870. www.atlantagreekfestival.org/.

Order your favorite authentic Greek dishes and pick them up at a limited-contact drive-thru.

Decatur Short Docs Film Festival. all day Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. events.dekalblibrary.org.

The Decatur Short Docs Film Festival will show “The Pasaquoyan,” a film about the life of artist Eddie Owens Martin. His journeys take him from New York City to Buena Vista, GA.

North Fulton

Guided Hike. 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. $5. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. calendarwiz.com.

Join a guided hike to explore the natural environment at Autrey Hill Nature Preserve.

Brennan Johnson. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Currahee Brewing Co., 25 South Main St., Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Enjoy live music from Brennan Johnson at Currahee Brewing Co.

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” 7 p.m. parking opens, 8:15 p.m. pre-show, movie at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. $29.95 a carload. Area 51: Aurora Cineplex parking lot, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. facebook.com.

Park and watch an Indiana Jones movie while treating yourself to popcorn and other concession snacks delivered to your car.

Surrender Hill. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. $27. Matilda’s Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton. 678-480-6932. matildasmusicvenue.com.

Listen to Surrender Hill’s blend of Americana, country and roots rock.

Gwinnett

Oktoberfest. 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. $46. Kurt’s Euro Bistro outside patio/biergarten, 3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. kurtsrestaurant.com.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with live music and a three- or four-course dinner at Kurt’s.

JapanFest Atlanta. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. 404-842-0736. www.japanfest.org/.

Atlanta’s JapanFest has gone virtual this year and wraps up this weekend with fun activities, webinars and more.

Movie Night. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. www.facebook.com.

Bring a chair or a blanket and watch “Toy Story 4” on a large outdoor screen.

Live Music/Food Truck. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Ironshield Brewing, 457 N. Chestnut St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com.

Grab some food from El Tacoman food truck and listen to live music from Derek Edwards.