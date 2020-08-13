5 places in Atlanta to make you feel you’re in another country

International travel has been grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t feel like you’re in another country.
Lucky for Atlantans, there are places nearby where you can get that feeling.
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir
If you’re new to the Atlanta area, you might not know that North America’s second largest Hindu temple is in Gwinnett County. It was the largest until recently, when the Swaminarayan Akshardham opened in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Opened in August 2007, the 30,000-square-foot mandir in Lilburn is made of more than 34,000 individual pieces of Italian Carrara marble, Turkish limestone and Indian pink sandstone that were carved in India and shipped to the States.
Although the mandir is currently closed to tours because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can explore the temple online. When it reopens, there is no charge to explore the grounds.
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir
460 Rockbridge Road NW, Lilburn, GA 30047
Credit: DHRUPAL
Millennium Gate Museum
The Gate is designed in the tradition of classical Roman triumphal arches that have been built around the world during the past 2,500 years. If you can’t get to France or Italy right now, taking a photo at Atlantic Station’s arch might make you feel like you’re in Europe. Inside the arch is the 12,000-square-foot Millennium Gate Museum, which narrates Georgia’s history through interactive technology, film, period rooms and exhibitions. Although it’s closed right now because of the pandemic, you can make plans to visit when it reopens.
Millennium Gate Museum
395 17th St. NW, Atlanta GA 30363
Hawkers
Hawkers Asian Street Fare in the Old Fourth Ward will make you think you’re dining in Asia. Hawkers opened last year at the new StudioPlex Alley on the Eastside Beltline near Auburn Avenue. The name was inspired by the street food vendors the four co-founders, Kaleb Harrell, Allen Lo, Wayne Yung and Kin Ho, encountered living and traveling in Asia.
Hawkers Asian Street Fare
661 Auburn Ave. NE Suite 180, Atlanta, GA 30312
Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party
If you’ve ever dreamed of high tea overseas — whether in India or England — you can get a similar experience in Candler Park. The pandemic means Dr. Bombay’s currently is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Sunday for walk-up service. “We are offering a limited menu through our Warm Scone Window. Come by for scones, baked goods, teas, coffee, samosas, quiche and sandwiches.”
You can also order high tea to go, but give them at least two hours to prepare it before picking it up.
Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party
1645 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Café Alsace
Café Alsace has been a Decatur favorite for the past 20 years, serving Alsatian food in a cozy space. You can enjoy regional dishes alongside classic French fare, including cassoulet, bouillabaisse, boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin and other dishes. Café Alsace is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for curbside pickup only. Order online, by phone or at the café.
Café Alsace
121 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, GA 30030