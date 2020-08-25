Thunderbirds to fly over North Georgia drive-in air show

“We believe this is the ‘shot in the arm’ our community needs right now, especially during the fall, one of the most beautiful times of the year in our area,” Cowman said.

Tickets must be purchased in advanced. They will range from $130-$300 per vehicle, depending on location. Attendees can bring chairs, tables, non-alcoholic beverages and food to enjoy in vicinity around their vehicle. Food and drinks will also be sold on site. However, attendees will be required to stay in their assigned spot unless using the restrooms or purchasing concessions.

The Thunderbirds will headline the show on both Saturday and Sunday, with the signature red, white and blue F-16 Falcons.

