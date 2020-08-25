Thunderbirds to fly over North Georgia drive-in air show

During the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been making the rounds throughout the country to say thanks to front-line workers and spread some joy to onlookers, including here in Georgia.
Now, Georgians will have another chance to see the show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show in October.
John Cowman, organizer of the air show, said in a statement that they worked hard to ensure the show could go on.
“My team and I have worked diligently with local and regional officials and authorities to find creative and safe ways to host this year’s air show and avoid cancellation,” Cowman said in the statement. “We transitioned to a drive-in air show model that fully satisfies the wide range of safety concerns while allowing us to bring exciting entertainment at a family-style venue to the residents of the tri-state area.”
The air show will be held Oct. 24-25 at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The eighth annual event will feature a mix of socially distanced entertainment, featuring top military and civilian aviators in action.
“We believe this is the ‘shot in the arm’ our community needs right now, especially during the fall, one of the most beautiful times of the year in our area,” Cowman said.
Tickets must be purchased in advanced. They will range from $130-$300 per vehicle, depending on location. Attendees can bring chairs, tables, non-alcoholic beverages and food to enjoy in vicinity around their vehicle. Food and drinks will also be sold on site. However, attendees will be required to stay in their assigned spot unless using the restrooms or purchasing concessions.
The Thunderbirds will headline the show on both Saturday and Sunday, with the signature red, white and blue F-16 Falcons.
More information on the event can be found here.