Creed III, Cocaine Bear, a new food hall, the music of Johnny Mercer

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has dates when Depeche Mode will be coming to Atlanta. Plus, hear from Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan about the new movie “Creed III” opening in theaters this Friday, and learn about the Georgia connections in the movie “Cocaine Bear.”
Yvonne Zusel from the AJC’s food and dining teams tells you where you can find Slutty Vegan’s new location for a good Cheesy Heaux. Yvonne will also tell you about yet another new food hall opening in the area.
We’re also joined by AJC features reporter Bo Emerson who will tell you about a program at Georgia State University where students take song ideas by Johnny Mercer that are archived at Georgia State University and turn them into music.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells you where you can catch Emmylou Harris. Plus, he’ll introduce you to our pet of the week.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Our pet of the week Zamora has pretty apricot-colored fur, gorgeous golden eyes and a prize winning smile. She really enjoys playing with toys and loves running back and forth with one in her mouth! She’s 7 years old but you’d never know it, she has plenty of energy and even more love to give. This playful older girl is always ready for a gentle head scratch and the only thing she’s missing is a good home. She is currently in foster, and Zamora has been waiting patiently to find her forever home so she can live out her Golden Years in peace. Email LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com to adopt or ask questions. You can also drop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
