BreakingNews
Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Creed III, Cocaine Bear, a new food hall, the music of Johnny Mercer

Credit: Eli Ade

Credit: Eli Ade

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has dates when Depeche Mode will be coming to Atlanta. Plus, hear from Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan about the new movie “Creed III” opening in theaters this Friday, and learn about the Georgia connections in the movie “Cocaine Bear.”

Yvonne Zusel from the AJC’s food and dining teams tells you where you can find Slutty Vegan’s new location for a good Cheesy Heaux. Yvonne will also tell you about yet another new food hall opening in the area.

We’re also joined by AJC features reporter Bo Emerson who will tell you about a program at Georgia State University where students take song ideas by Johnny Mercer that are archived at Georgia State University and turn them into music.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells you where you can catch Emmylou Harris. Plus, he’ll introduce you to our pet of the week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Zamora has pretty apricot-colored fur, gorgeous golden eyes and a prize winning smile. She really enjoys playing with toys and loves running back and forth with one in her mouth!  She’s 7 years old but you’d never know it, she has plenty of energy and even more love to give. This playful older girl is always ready for a gentle head scratch and the only thing she’s missing is a good home. She is currently in foster, and Zamora has been waiting patiently to find her forever home so she can live out her Golden Years in peace. Email LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com to adopt or ask questions.  You can also drop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison 1h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
14h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
14h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
14h ago

Congested pick-up areas causing problems at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Joyful Daily
1h ago
Atlanta Ballet will co-produce work on the life of Coco Chanel
21h ago
‘Life and the Afterlife’ is a blockbuster exhibit of ancient Egyptian art
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top