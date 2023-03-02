Creed III, Cocaine Bear, a new food hall, the music of Johnny Mercer

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Zamora has pretty apricot-colored fur, gorgeous golden eyes and a prize winning smile. She really enjoys playing with toys and loves running back and forth with one in her mouth! She’s 7 years old but you’d never know it, she has plenty of energy and even more love to give. This playful older girl is always ready for a gentle head scratch and the only thing she’s missing is a good home. She is currently in foster, and Zamora has been waiting patiently to find her forever home so she can live out her Golden Years in peace. Email LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com to adopt or ask questions. You can also drop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

