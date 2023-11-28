Georgia Elvis Festival pays tribute to ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’

The Georgia Elvis Festival — hosted by Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Cote Deonath’s 49th Place Productions and licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises — is coming to the Golden Isles this holiday season. This will be the festival’s second year, and it will take place on St. Simons Island across six different shows, each dedicated to the “King Of Rock N’ Roll.”
“We’re going to end this run with a bang at St. Simons Island, and we’re going to bring the crème de la crème when it comes to Elvis Tribute Artists,” Deonath told The Brunswick News. “We’ve got the license from Elvis Presley Enterprises, so folks are going to see pure Elvis here. It’s going to be pure love and pure fun. We’re ready to party down.”
The Georgia Elvis Festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive on St. Simons Island. Kicking off with Elvis Gospel and finishing with Elvis - The Return!, the festival will cover numerous parts of Elvis’s life.
“We are kicking off the Georgia Elvis Festival with one of our crowd favorites, Elvis Gospel!” the event’s website announced. “Join us as we bring you a show like no other - showcasing the music that inspired Elvis’ career and put him on the path to success! Starring Dana Myers, Braxton Sykes, Alex Mitchell, Michael Chambliss, Cote Deonath and David Lee!”
On Friday, Dec. 1, festival goers should prepare for a “Blue Christmas.”
⚡️ Don't miss Ultimate Elvis Champions Dean Z and Cote Deonath as they headline the 2023 Georgia Elvis Festival! ⚡️Posted by The Georgia Elvis Festival on Friday, November 17, 2023
“Presley’s favorite holiday was Christmas - decorating Graceland with strings of Christmas lights and filling everyone’s stockings with cheer!” according to the event’s website. “Join us as we celebrate Christmas with all of your favorite Elvis holiday music performed by Cliff Wright, Alex Mitchell, Ben Thompson and Bill Cherry!”
