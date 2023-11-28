Georgia Elvis Festival pays tribute to ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’

The Georgia Elvis Festival — hosted by Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Cote Deonath’s 49th Place Productions and licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises — is coming to the Golden Isles this holiday season. This will be the festival’s second year, and it will take place on St. Simons Island across six different shows, each dedicated to the “King Of Rock N’ Roll.”

“We’re going to end this run with a bang at St. Simons Island, and we’re going to bring the crème de la crème when it comes to Elvis Tribute Artists,” Deonath told The Brunswick News. “We’ve got the license from Elvis Presley Enterprises, so folks are going to see pure Elvis here. It’s going to be pure love and pure fun. We’re ready to party down.”