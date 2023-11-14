Lake Lanier’s 2023 Holiday Boat Light Parade set for Dec. 9

“Giving Georgia’s disadvantaged boys and girls an opportunity to free themselves from abuse, neglect or abandonment is why Georgia Sheriffs created Youth Homes,” according to the organization’s website. “The residences are a sanctuary of structure, love and care. The Youth Homes provide a place for these children to call home, where they can feel comfortable and safe, a place where they have a chance to thrive. Without Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, many of these children would still be living in turmoil and chaos.”

Lake Lanier Holiday Boat Light Parade! Dec 9th at 5:45PM - 9 PM Posted by Holiday Boat Light Parade at Lake Lanier on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Entry fees for the 2023 Holiday Boat Light Parade will benefit the organization and its efforts, with parade entry costing $100 for boats under 30 feet, $200 for boats up to 35 feet and $275 for boats larger than 35 feet.

“The boats are judged and prizes awarded for creativity and festivity,” according to the event’s website. ”Then the parade route takes us back to Port Royale for a festive time including live music and awards, which will be given for each category. Come join in on the fun!”

The event begins at 5:45 p.m. just north of Port Royale, where boats donned in festive lighting will travel to Pelican Pete’s before moving on to Aqualand and finally ending the parade at Lazy Days Holiday Marina. The parade will end around 9 p.m.

Donations to Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes can be made here.