Discover holiday magic at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

By Staff
Updated 2 hours ago

One of the metro’s most beloved holiday activities, Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, returns to the Atlanta Botanical Garden on Nov. 18.

Guests can stroll through the magical tunnel of light, see the mystical Ice Goddess and other lighted sculptures, enjoy refreshments and dance to holiday tunes against the backdrop of the beautiful gardens.

Organizers recommend guests purchase tickets as soon as possible in order to secure their preferred date. The event shines nightly 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 14. Entry is timed.

Admission prices start at $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children. There are also premium tickets available, as well as a “Flex Tix” add-on that allows you to change the date of your visit in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Children under 3 are free.

Wheelchairs and electric mobility scooters are available on a first-come, first-served basis and may not be reserved. Wheelchairs are complimentary, while scooter rental costs $25 plus tax.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Atlanta Botanical Garden

1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30309

404-876-5859

atlantabg.org/plan-your-visit/atlanta-garden-calendar/garden-lights-holiday-nights/

