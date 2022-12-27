ajc logo
X

These tips will help you keep your New Year’s resolutions

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Making resolutions is easy, but keeping them can be tough.

The excitement of the new year brings a world of endless possibilities and hope, but it can be harder to execute.

When Americans were polled about their New Years resolution, only 9% of them reported successfully sticking to their resolutions for the entire year.

ExploreFive creative ways to bring in the New Year at home

In order to be successful with your resolution, The New York Times shared a few tips and tricks to try.

Write down the specifics

Do a little digging into why you want to make a resolution. For example, “getting healthy” can mean different things for different people.

Eating healthy can look like managing one’s food, going to the gym a certain number of times a week, or going to sleep earlier. Be specific about your goal.

Make sure its realistic

Completing your resolutions should be a marathon and not a race. If you want to save money and have a figure in mind. Ask yourself if that figure actually works with your current state of finances. Will you be able to achieve it within 12 months?

The point is, you don’t want to set yourself up for failure by making an unrealistic resolution.

Explore4 ways to recover from holiday debt according to experts

Is it relevant to you?

It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon of the most popular trends like Dry January. Trends are fun, but is your resolution aligning with what’s relevant to you?

“If you do it out of the sense of self-hate or remorse or a strong passion in that moment, it doesn’t usually last long,” said Dr. Michael Bennett, a psychiatrist and co-author of two self-help books, to the New York Times.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: These five Christmas trends have made a comeback

SEE: Holiday magic awaits at Stone Mountain Christmas

BUY: Shop these 8 women-owned brands this Christmas

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Atlanta creatives to watch in 2023
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
3h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
12h ago
The Latest

4 etiquette tips for returning holiday gifts
59m ago
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
2h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top