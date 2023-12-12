Atlanta’s a top 5 city to celebrate the new year, analysis finds

Even though Atlanta won’t be hosting the Peach Drop this year, the city is still one of the best places in the country to ring in the new year, according to an analysis from WalletHub.
“When choosing which city to spend New Year’s in, it’s important to consider a variety of factors, from the activities offered to how big the crowds will be to what weather you can expect,” explained WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. “The biggest concern has to be the cost. Hotels and restaurants may hike their prices significantly for the holiday, which puts an extra strain on people’s wallets after they have already been hit hard by inflation.”
To determine the best spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the financial website compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across three key dimensions: entertainment and food; costs; and safety and accessibility.
It then evaluated those dimensions using 26 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale.
A score of 100 represented the most favorable conditions for New Year’s Eve revelers.
With an overall score of 67.03, Atlanta ranked No. 5, bested by Orlando (No. 1), San Diego (2), New York (3) and Las Vegas (4).
We were eighth for entertainment and food, 68th for cost and 66th for safety and accessibility.
In addition, the Peach City finished:
- 1st – Availability of affordable fine dining
- 1st – Legality of fireworks
- 1st – Forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31
- 37th – Walkability
- 51st – Restaurant meal costs
Atlanta is also among the top five most fun U.S. cities, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a way to ring in 2024.
About the Author