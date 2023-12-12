Atlanta’s a top 5 city to celebrate the new year, analysis finds

Even though Atlanta won’t be hosting the Peach Drop this year, the city is still one of the best places in the country to ring in the new year, according to an analysis from WalletHub.

“When choosing which city to spend New Year’s in, it’s important to consider a variety of factors, from the activities offered to how big the crowds will be to what weather you can expect,” explained WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. “The biggest concern has to be the cost. Hotels and restaurants may hike their prices significantly for the holiday, which puts an extra strain on people’s wallets after they have already been hit hard by inflation.”

To determine the best spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the financial website compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across three key dimensions: entertainment and food; costs; and safety and accessibility.