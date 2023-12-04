Atlanta in top 5 of nation’s most fun cities, analysis finds

Are we having fun yet? According to WalletHub’s analysis, the answer most likely is yes.

Of course we have fun during the holidays, with pop-up bars, ice skating and light displays, but some cities are more fun that others all the time. Atlanta, for example, is the fourth most fun city in the United States, the analysis found.

“Finding a city that matches your own unique brand of fun is important,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. “All cities have a variety of activities, but some shine more than others when it comes to things like parks and beaches, live music and comedy, partying, sports culture or fine dining. Picking a city to spend a weekend in is easy, but moving to a city where you’ll have fun on a regular basis requires more research.”